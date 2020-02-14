280 Hz Fast: The ASUS TUF Gaming VG259QM IPS Monitor, It's Love At First Sight

Now that 24.5-inch and 27-inch Fast IPS panels with a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate are in mass production, it is time to overclock them. ASUS was the first company to introduce a 27-inch monitor with a 280 Hz refresh rate in a bid to differentiate itself from other makers of 240 Hz IPS displays late last year. This week, the company added another 280 Hz display to its TUF Gaming lineup that will be smaller and therefore cheaper than the previous model.

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG259QM is a 24.5-inch display that relies on an IPS panel featuring a 1920×1080 resolution, 400 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ration, a 1 ms GtG response time, and 178°(H)/178°(V) viewing angles. A native refresh rate of the panel is 240 Hz, but ASUS has managed to make it work at a 280 Hz without any problems. The TUF Gaming VG259QM supports VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology and so far the device has obtained NVIDIA’s G-Sync Compatible certification. In addition, the monitor supports ASUS’ ELMB technology that makes fast-paced scenes look sharper as well as ELMB Sync that enables the former technology to work with G-Sync.

The TUF Gaming VG259QM can display 16.7 million of colors and covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut. The LCD is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, though do not expect any meaningful HDR experience at this peak brightness level. Meanwhile, since the monitor is aimed at gamers, it supports ASUS GamePlus modes (crosshair, timer, FPS counter, etc.), GameVisual modes (FPS, Racing, MOBA, Cinema, etc.), and Dynamic Shadow Boost technology to enhance gaming experience.

Just like its bigger brother — the TUF VG279QM — the 24.5-inch 280 Hz display comes with a stand that can adjust height, tilt, swivel, and can also work in portrait mode. As fas as connectivity is concerned, the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0a connectors. In addition, the monitor has 2W stereo speakers as well as a headphone output.

The 24.5-Inch ASUS TUF Gaming LCD w/280 Hz Refresh Rate TUF VG259QM Panel 24.5-inch class IPS Native Resolution 1920 × 1080 Maximum Refresh Rate 280 Hz Dynamic Refresh Technology NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible

VESA Adaptive Sync Range ? Brightness 400 cd/m² Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Response Time 1 ms GtG Pixel Pitch ~0.2825 mm² Pixel Density ~89.9 PPI Color Gamut Support 72% NTSC Inputs 1×DP 1.2

2×HDMI 2.0a Audio 2W stereo speakers

headphone output Stand Height: +/- 130 mm

Tilt: +33° ~ -5°

Swivel: +/- 90°

Pivot: +/- 90° Warranty ? years Launch Price in China ?

ASUS has not announced MSRP or availability timeframe of its TUF Gaming VG259QM LCD, but since 24.5-inch IPS panels with a 240 Hz refresh rate are in mass production, it is logical to expect the monitor to arrive rather sooner than later.

Source: ASUS (via Hermitage Akihabara)