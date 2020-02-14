280 Hz Fast: The ASUS TUF Gaming VG259QM IPS Monitor, It's Love At First Sight

280 Hz Fast: The ASUS TUF Gaming VG259QM IPS Monitor, It's Love At First Sightby Anton Shilov on February 14, 2020 10:00 AM EST
Now that 24.5-inch and 27-inch Fast IPS panels with a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate are in mass production, it is time to overclock them. ASUS was the first company to introduce a 27-inch monitor with a 280 Hz refresh rate in a bid to differentiate itself from other makers of 240 Hz IPS displays late last year. This week, the company added another 280 Hz display to its TUF Gaming lineup that will be smaller and therefore cheaper than the previous model.
The ASUS TUF Gaming VG259QM is a 24.5-inch display that relies on an IPS panel featuring a 1920×1080 resolution, 400 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ration, a 1 ms GtG response time, and 178°(H)/178°(V) viewing angles. A native refresh rate of the panel is 240 Hz, but ASUS has managed to make it work at a 280 Hz without any problems. The TUF Gaming VG259QM supports VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology and so far the device has obtained NVIDIA’s G-Sync Compatible certification. In addition, the monitor supports ASUS’ ELMB technology that makes fast-paced scenes look sharper as well as ELMB Sync that enables the former technology to work with G-Sync.
The TUF Gaming VG259QM can display 16.7 million of colors and covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut. The LCD is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, though do not expect any meaningful HDR experience at this peak brightness level. Meanwhile, since the monitor is aimed at gamers, it supports ASUS GamePlus modes (crosshair, timer, FPS counter, etc.), GameVisual modes (FPS, Racing, MOBA, Cinema, etc.), and Dynamic Shadow Boost technology to enhance gaming experience.
Just like its bigger brother — the TUF VG279QM — the 24.5-inch 280 Hz display comes with a stand that can adjust height, tilt, swivel, and can also work in portrait mode. As fas as connectivity is concerned, the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0a connectors. In addition, the monitor has 2W stereo speakers as well as a headphone output.
|The 24.5-Inch ASUS TUF Gaming LCD w/280 Hz Refresh Rate
|TUF VG259QM
|Panel
|24.5-inch class IPS
|Native Resolution
|1920 × 1080
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|280 Hz
|Dynamic Refresh
|Technology
|NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible
VESA Adaptive Sync
|Range
|?
|Brightness
|400 cd/m²
|Contrast
|1000:1
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Response Time
|1 ms GtG
|Pixel Pitch
|~0.2825 mm²
|Pixel Density
|~89.9 PPI
|Color Gamut Support
|72% NTSC
|Inputs
|1×DP 1.2
2×HDMI 2.0a
|Audio
|2W stereo speakers
headphone output
|Stand
|Height: +/- 130 mm
Tilt: +33° ~ -5°
Swivel: +/- 90°
Pivot: +/- 90°
|Warranty
|? years
|Launch Price in China
|?
ASUS has not announced MSRP or availability timeframe of its TUF Gaming VG259QM LCD, but since 24.5-inch IPS panels with a 240 Hz refresh rate are in mass production, it is logical to expect the monitor to arrive rather sooner than later.
Related Reading:
- 280 Hz Fast: ASUS Releases TUF Gaming VG279QM IPS Monitor w/ 280 Hz
- MSI Reveals Optix MAG322CR: A 31.5-Inch Curved Monitor with a 180 Hz Refresh Rate
- NVIDIA & ASUS Unveil 360Hz 1080p G-Sync Monitor: ROG Swift 360
- Quick & Deadly: Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) 240 Hz Fast IPS Monitor Revealed
- Faster & TUFer Gaming: The ASUS VG27WQ 27-Inch 165Hz Curved Monitor w/ FreeSync
Source: ASUS (via Hermitage Akihabara)
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
0 Comments
View All Comments