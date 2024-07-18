TSMCs Q2'24 Results: Best Quarter Ever as HPC Revenue Share Exceeds 52% on AI Demand

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. this week said its revenue for the second quarter 2024 reached $20.82 billion, making it the company's best quarter (at least in dollars) to date. TSMC's high-performance computing (HPC) platform revenue share exceeded 52% for the first time in many years due to demand for AI processors and rebound of the PC market.

TSMC earned $20.82 billion USD in revenue for the second quarter of 2024, a 32.8% year-over-year increase and a 10.3% increase from the previous quarter. Perhaps more remarkable, $20.82 billion is a higher result than the company posted Q3 2022 ($20.23 billion), the foundry's best quarter to date. Otherwise, in terms of profitability, TSMC booked $7.59 billion in net income for the quarter, for a gross margin of 53.2%. This is a decent bit off of TSMC's record margin of 60.4% (Q3'22), and comes as the company is still in the process of further ramping its N3 (3nm-class) fab lines.

When it comes to wafer revenue share, the company's N3 process technologies (3nm-class) accounted for 15% of wafer revenue in Q2 (up from 9% in the previous quarter), N5 production nodes (4nm and 5nm-classes) commanded 35% of TSMC's earnings in the second quarter (down from 37% in Q1 2024), and N7 fabrication processes (6nm and 7nm-classes) accounted for 17% of the foundry's wafer revenue in the second quarter of 2024 (down from 19% in Q1 2024). Advanced technologies all together (N3, N5, N7) accounted for 67% of total wafer revenue.

"Our business in the second quarter was supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 3nm and 5nm technologies, partially offset by continued smartphone seasonality," said Wendell Huang, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. "Moving into third quarter 2024, we expect our business to be supported by strong smartphone and AI-related demand for our leading-edge process technologies."

TSMC usually starts ramping up production for Apple's fall products (e.g. iPhone) in the second quarter of the year, so it is not surprising that revenue share of N3 increased in Q2 of this year. Yet, keeping in mind that TSMC's revenue in general increased by 10.3% QoQ, the company's shipments of processors made on N5 and N7 nodes are showing resilience as demand for AI and HPC processors is high across the industry.

Speaking of TSMC's HPC sales, HPC platform sales accounted for 52% of TSMC's revenue for the first time in many years. The world's largest contract maker of chips produces many types of chips that get placed under the HPC umbrella, including AI processors, CPUs for client PCs, and system-on-chips (SoCs) for consoles, just to name a few. Yet, in this case TSMC attributes demand for AI processors as the main driver for its HPC success.

As for smartphone platform revenue, its share dropped to 33% as actual sales declined by 1% quarter-over-quarter. All other segments grew by 5% to 20%.

For the third quarter of 2024, TSMC expects revenue between US$22.4 billion and US$23.2 billion, with a gross profit margin of 53.5% to 55.5% and an operating profit margin of 42.5% to 44.5%. The company's sales are projected to be driven by strong demand for leading-edge process technologies as well as increased demand for AI and smartphones-related applications.