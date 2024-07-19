Tenstorrent Launches Wormhole AI Processors: 466 FP8 TFLOPS at 300W

Tenstorrent has unveiled its next-generation Wormhole processor for AI workloads that promises to offer decent performance at a low price. The company currently offers two add-on PCIe cards carrying one or two Wormhole processors as well as TT-LoudBox, and TT-QuietBox workstations aimed at software developers. The whole of today's release is aimed at developers rather than those who will deploy the Wormhole boards for their commercial workloads.

“It is always rewarding to get more of our products into developer hands. Releasing development systems with our Wormhole™ card helps developers scale up and work on multi-chip AI software.” said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. “In addition to this launch, we are excited that the tape-out and power-on for our second generation, Blackhole, is going very well.”

Each Wormhole processor packs 72 Tensix cores (featuring five RISC-V cores supporting various data formats) with 108 MB of SRAM to deliver 262 FP8 TFLOPS at 1 GHz at 160W thermal design power. A single-chip Wormhole n150 card carries 12 GB of GDDR6 memory featuring a 288 GB/s bandwidth.

Wormhole processors offer flexible scalability to meet the varying needs of workloads. In a standard workstation setup with four Wormhole n300 cards, the processors can merge to function as a single unit, appearing as a unified, extensive network of Tensix cores to the software. This configuration allows the accelerators to either work on the same workload, be divided among four developers or run up to eight distinct AI models simultaneously. A crucial feature of this scalability is that it operates natively without the need for virtualization. In data center environments, Wormhole processors will scale both inside one machine using PCIe or outside of a single machine using Ethernet.

From performance standpoint, Tenstorrent's single-chip Wormhole n150 card (72 Tensix cores at 1 GHz, 108 MB SRAM, 12 GB GDDR6 at 288 GB/s) is capable of 262 FP8 TFLOPS at 160W, whereas the dual-chip Wormhole n300 board (128 Tensix cores at 1 GHz, 192 MB SRAM, aggregated 24 GB GDDR6 at 576 GB/s) can offer up to 466 FP8 TFLOPS at 300W (according to Tom's Hardware).

To put that 466 FP8 TFLOPS at 300W number into context, let's compare it to what AI market leader Nvidia has to offer at this thermal design power. Nvidia's A100 does not support FP8, but it does support INT8 and its peak performance is 624 TOPS (1,248 TOPS with sparsity). By contrast, Nvidia's H100 supports FP8 and its peak performance is massive 1,670 TFLOPS (3,341 TFLOPS with sparsity) at 300W, which is a big difference from Tenstorrent's Wormhole n300.

There is a big catch though. Tenstorrent's Wormhole n150 is offered for $999, whereas n300 is available for $1,399. By contrast, one Nvidia H100 card can retail for $30,000, depending on quantities. Of course, we do not know whether four or eight Wormhole processors can indeed deliver the performance of a single H300, though they will do so at 600W or 1200W TDP, respectively.

In addition to cards, Tenstorrent offers developers pre-built workstations with four n300 cards inside the less expensive Xeon-based TT-LoudBox with active cooling and a premium EPYC-powered TT-QuietBox with liquid cooling.

