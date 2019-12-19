280 Hz Fast: ASUS Releases TUF Gaming VG279QM IPS Monitor w/ 280 Hz

ASUS has started sales of its yet unannounced TUF Gaming VG279QM display in China. The new monitor features a maximum refresh rate of 280 Hz along with a dynamic refresh rate technology and is designed for gamers seeking maximum performance.

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM display uses an 8-bit ‘fast IPS’ 27-inch panel from AU Optronics that features a Full-HD resolution and a native refresh rate of 240 Hz that is overclocked to 280 Hz. Other characteristics of the monitor are in line with specifications of the panel: 400 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles, and a 1 ms response time.

Since the monitor is designed for gamers, it does not come as a surprise that it supports NVIDIA’s G-Sync and VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technologies. (We expect it to support AMD’s FreeSync, but so far it has not been formally qualified.) The monitor also support ASUS’s extreme low motion blur (ELMB) technology. Interestingly, the monitor promises to support something called ELMB Sync, which probably is simultaneous work of ELMB and a VRR technology. The display is also DisplayHDR 400-certified, but do not expect any meaningful HDR experience given the peak luminance of only 400 nits.

The TUF VG279QM display comes with a stand that can adjust height, tilt, swivel, and can even work in portrait mode. As for connectivity, the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 connectors. In addition, unlike most TUF-branded hardware from ASUS, the VG279QM supports Aura Sync RGB lighting.

The ASUS TUF Gaming LCD w/280 Hz Refresh Rate TUF VG279QM Panel 27-inch class IPS Native Resolution 1920 × 1080 Maximum Refresh Rate 240 Hz Dynamic Refresh Technology NVIDIA G-Sync

VESA Adaptive Sync Range ? Brightness 400 cd/m² Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Response Time 1 ms Pixel Pitch ~0.27675 mm² Pixel Density ~82 PPI Color Gamut Support 99% sRGB Inputs 1×DP 1.2

2×HDMI 2.0 Audio - Stand Height: +/- 130 mm

Tilt: +33° ~ -5°

Swivel: +/- 90°

Pivot: +/- 90° Warranty ? years Launch Price in China ¥3699

At present, the TUF Gaming VG279QM is available in China for ¥3699 and it is unclear when the device is set to hit Europe and the US and how much it is expected to cost. Keeping in mind that at present this display is the only monitor feature a 280 Hz maximum refresh rate on the market, ASUS should be interested in bringing it to markets other than China as soon as possible. On the other hand, it is possible that ASUS will offer the TUF VG279QM under a different brand in other countries given its premium feature set.

Sources: TFT Central, Taobao