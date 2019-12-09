Faster & TUFer Gaming: The ASUS VG27WQ 27-Inch 165Hz Curved Monitor w/ FreeSync

ASUS has introduced a new 27-inch curved display for its TUF Gaming brand of mainstream gaming monitors. The ASUS TUF VG27WQ is based on a 2560×1440 resolution curved VA panel featuring a relatively tight 1.5-meter radius (1500R) curvature, and offers 400 nits peak luminance, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 1 ms MPRT response time, and a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz. Overall, TUF Gaming VG27WQ monitor is not focused on any particular feature (e.g., its maximum refresh rate), but rather ASUS is focusing on offering a combination of features in a resonably priced display.

This combination looks quite competitive. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync variable refresh rate technology with a very decent range between 48 Hz and 165 Hz. Furthermore, the display supports ASUS’s extreme low motion blur (ELMB) technology that promises to make fast-paced scenes look sharper. Last but not least, the monitor is DisplayHDR 400 certified, so it does support HDR10 transport (and a wider-than-sRGB color gamut) though its peak brightness is not really sufficient for a good HDR experience.

Like the rest gaming monitors from ASUS, the TUF VG27WQ supports GameVisual presets for different game genres (Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB Modes/MOBA Mode) as well as GamePlus overlay enhancements designed to assist gamers (Crosshair/Timer/FPS Counter) in various situations.

Connectivity wise, the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.2 input, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone output, which is good enough for PC gamers. The display is also equipped with two 2W speakers. As for ergonomics, the TUF VG27WQ comes with a stand that can adjust its height, tilt, and swivel. Alternatively, the monitor has VESA 100mm×100mm mounting holes.

The ASUS TUF VG27WQ Monitor TUF Gaming VG27WQ Panel 27" VA Native Resolution 2560 × 1440

(16:9) Refresh Rate 165 Hz OC Dynamic Refresh Rate Technology AMD FreeSync Range DP: 48 Hz - 165 Hz

HDMI 48 Hz - 144 Hz Response Time 1 ms MPRT Brightness 400 cd/m² Contrast 3000:1 Color Gamut 120% sRGB Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Curvature 1500R Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.2

1 × HDMI 2.0 USB Hub - Audio 2 W speakers Proprietary Enhancements GamePlus: Crosshair/Timer/FPS Counter/Display Alignment



GameVisual: Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB Modes/MOBA Mode



GameFast Input Stand Height 120 mm Tilt +25° ~ -5° Swivel +90° ~ -90° Power Consumption Idle 0.5 W Typical ? Maximum 22 W MSRP ?

Specifications of the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27WQ are already on the manufacturer’s website, though we do not know when the product is set to hit the market or at what price.

Related Reading:

Source: ASUS (via Hermitage Akihabara)