Report: Seagate, Western Digital Hike HDD Prices Amid Surge In Demand

Report: Seagate, Western Digital Hike HDD Prices Amid Surge In Demandby Anton Shilov on April 24, 2024 12:00 PM EST
Seagate Technology has reportedly notified its customers abouts its plans to raise prices on new hard drive orders and for demands that exceed prior agreements, echoing a similar move by Western Digital, which increased its prices earlier this month. These changes come in response to a surge in demand for high-capacity HDDs and constraints in supply due to decreased production capabilities of both Seagate and Western Digital, reports TrendForce.
According to industry insights reported by TechNews, the sector anticipates that the scarcity of high-capacity HDD products will persist throughout the current quarter and possibly extend over the entire year. It is forecasted that HDD prices will rise by 5% to 10% in Q2 2024 alone and could increase further as a reault of the ongoing challenges faced by the storage industry.
The primary driver behind Seagate's decision is increased demand for high-capacity HDDs, which are used to train AI models. This demand spike, coupled with a reduction in production output from hard drive makers, has created a significant supply-demand imbalance. As a result, Seagate has decided to adjust their pricing strategy to manage the situation. Further exacerbating the issue are global inflationary pressures which continue to inflate costs across the board, which also contributed to the company's decision to increase prices, Seagate said in a message to clients published by TrendForce.
Seagate emphasized that its reduced production capacity has been a major challenge, hindering the company's ability to fulfill customer demands fully and promptly.
"As a result, we will be implementing price increases effective immediately on new orders and for demand that is over and above previously committed volumes," the alleged memo from Seagate reads. "Supply constraints are expected to continue and as such we anticipate that prices will continue to increase in the coming quarters."
Earlier this month Western Digital also informed its customers about price hikes for its HDD and SSD products. This notification was based on similar issues — higher than anticipated demand across the whole product range and additional supply chain challenges affecting the electronics sector. Western Digital's announcement made it clear that these disruptions are likely to continue, prompting further price adjustments.
ballsystemlord - Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - linkAnd they say that spinning rust/HDDs are dead. Reply
Threska - Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - linkNope. Doesn't suffer from charge dissipation.
https://youtu.be/xA9Xq7hb6Q0 Reply
ballsystemlord - Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - linkI never said anything for or against "suffering from charge dissipation."
I watched the YT video, and I'd like to note 2 things the author was probably not aware of:
1: 600TBW is a rather large number, even for today's TLC drives. QLC drives are rated even lower.
2: As someone who's had to help another gentlemen with his QLC drive which was written to extensively, I'd like to point out that although the drives might not fail outright once they reach about 1/2 of their rated P/E cycles, they start to throw lots of errors. This is because of the substitution of proper (lower) P/E ratings in favor of using advanced error correction algorithms. This results in a lower lifespan IRL than the YT-er calculates. If what I said was wrong, then manufacturers wouldn't typically go for 3 year warranties. Instead, they'd typically have 5, 7, or 10 year warranties. Reply
ballsystemlord - Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - linkAddendum to point 1:
Manufactures have actually been decreasing TBW values during the last few years. The YT-er isn't wrong. His info is dated. You used to be able to get TLC drives rated at >1600TBW for the 1TB model. Now it's down to 600TBW or less for the 1TB model. Reply
nandnandnand - Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - linkDown for several quarters:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomcoughlin/2023/11/0...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomcoughlin/2024/01/3...
If AI keeps HDDs relevant, cool I guess. Reply
ballsystemlord - Wednesday, April 24, 2024 - linkIt might be down right now, but it's expected to go up according to your source. Also, down is relative since demand is so high right now that, as this article points out, manufactures are doing pricing adjustments. Reply