Samsung Validates LPDDR5X Running at 10.7 GT/sec with MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC

Samsung has successfully validated its new LPDDR5X-10700 memory with MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity platform. At present, 10.7 GT/s is the highest performing speed grade of LPDDR5X DRAM slated to be released this year, so the upcoming Dimensity 9400 system-on-chip will get the highest memory bandwidth available for a mobile application processor.

The verification process involved Samsung's 16 GB LPDDR5X package and MediaTek's soon-to-be-announced Dimensity 9400 SoC for high-end 5G smartphones. Usage of LPDDR5X-10700 provides a memory bandwidth of 85.6 GB/second over a 64-bit interface, which will be available for bandwidth-hungry applications like graphics and generative AI.

"Working together with Samsung Electronics has made it possible for MediaTek's next-generation Dimensity chipset to become the world's first to be validated at LPDDR5X operating speeds up to 10.7Gbps, enabling upcoming devices to deliver AI functionality and mobile performance at a level we have never seen before," said JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek. "This updated architecture will make it easier for developers and users to leverage more AI capabilities and take advantage of more features with less impact on battery life."

Samsung's LPDDR5X 10.7 GT/s memory in made on the company's 12nm-class DRAM process technology and is said to provide a more than 25% improvement in power efficiency over previous-generation LPDDR5X, in addition to extra performance. This will positively affect improved user experience, including enhanced on-device AI capabilities, such as faster voice-to-text conversion, and better quality graphics.

Overall, the two companies completed this process in just three months. Though it remains to be seen when smartphones based on the Dimensity 9400 application processor and LPDDR5X memory are set to be available on the market, as MediaTek has not yet even formally announced the SoC itself.

"Through our strategic cooperation with MediaTek, Samsung has verified the industry's fastest LPDDR5X DRAM that is poised to lead the AI smartphone market," said YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung will continue to innovate through active collaboration with customers and provide optimum solutions for the on-device AI era."