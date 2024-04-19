AMD Announces Ryzen Pro 8000 and Ryzen Pro 8040 Series CPUs: Commercial Desktop Gets AI

AMD is looking to drive the AI PC market with options across multiple product lines, which aren't limited to consumer processors. While primarily designed for the commercial sector, AMD has announced the Ryzen Pro 8000 'Phoenix' series of APUs for desktops, which AMD claims is the first professional-grade CPU to include an NPU designed to provide on-chip AI neural processing capabilities. AMD has also announced the Ryzen Pro 8040 'Hawk Point' series of mobile processors designed for commercial laptops and notebooks.

AMD's Ryzen Pro 8000 and Ryzen Pro 8040 series processors come with support from AMD's Pro Manageability and AMD Pro Business Ready suites and are built with AMD's current generation Zen 4 cores. The Ryzen Pro 8000 and Ryzen Pro 8040 series processors are similar to their consumer-level counterparts. However, they have additional security features such as AMD Memory Guard, AMD Secure Processor, and Microsoft Pluton.

Touching on the differentiating factors between the non-Pro-consumer chips and the Ryzen Pro series, there is plenty for the commercial and enterprise market regarding security. In what is a first, the Ryzen Pro 8000 series is the first desktop platform to integrate Microsoft Pluton security features designed to protect when connecting to the cloud. Other features include AMD Memory Guard, which encrypts login credentials, keys, and text files stored in the DRAM. AMD Pro Security ties the AMD Zen 4 shadow stack and other layers in directly with the software stack, which, in this case, is Microsoft Windows 11 OS security.

Another notable feature that AMD is hammering home is the on-chip AI capabilities of the included Ryzen AI neural processor unit (NPU), which allows enterprises to run AI workloads locally to mitigate privacy concerns by transferring data to and from the cloud. Although the current generation of NPUs embedded into processors are limited in what they can do, Ryzen AI is a driving factor within the AI PC, as manufacturers and SDVs are looking to utilize AI-accelerated features built into software, such as Microsoft with their AI-powered Copilot tool.

Although there are requirements that now must be met to ensure a PC is considered an 'AI PC,' Microsoft announced that their AI PC requirement is 45 TOPS of performance from the NPU alone, which none of the current generation of chips from AMD and Intel currently meet. In the desktop space, AMD currently has the lead as Intel has presently no offerings with an NPU, although, in the mobile space, AMD with their Ryzen 8040 (Hawk Point) and Intel with their Meteor Lake processors provide plenty of choice for users.

AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 Series (Zen 4) AnandTech Cores

Threads Base

Freq Boost

Freq L3

Cache iGPU

TDP Ryzen 7 Pro 8700G 8C / 16T 4200 5100 16 MB R780M (12 CUs) 45-65 W Ryzen 7 Pro 8700GE 8C / 16T 3650 5100 16 MB R780M (12 CUs) 35 W Ryzen 5 Pro 8600G 6C / 12T 4350 5000 16 MB R760M (8 CUs) 45-65 W Ryzen 5 Pro 8500G 6C / 12T 3550 5000 16 MB R740M (4 CUs) 45-65 W Ryzen 5 Pro 8600GE 6C / 12T 3900 5000 16 MB R760M (8 CUs) 35 W Ryzen 5 Pro 8500GE 6C / 12T 3400 5000 16 MB R740M (4 CUs) 35 W Ryzen 3 Pro 8300G 4C / 8T 3450 4900 8 MB R740M (4 CUs) 45-65 W Ryzen 3 Pro 8300GE 4C / 8T 3500 4900 8 MB R740M (4 CUs) 35 W

Looking at the AMD Ryzen Pro 8000 series, AMD has announced eight new processors that include the same specifications as the non-Pro Ryzen 8000G APU counterparts. Two primary types of Ryzen Pro 8000 processors are set to be available: four with a configurable TDP of between 45 and 65 W and four with a flat TDP of 35 W for lower-powered environments. Leading the line-up is the Ryzen 7 Pro 8700G, which is identical in core specifications to the Ryzen 7 8700G APU, and has an 8C/16T (Zen 4) configuration with a base frequency of 4.2 GHz and a boost frequency of up to 5.1 GHz.

Even the Ryzen 7 Pro 8700GE, which is the 35 W version, has a 5.1 GHz boost frequency, although it has a slower base clock of 3.65 GHz. Both models have 16 MB of L3 cache, including AMD's integrated Radeon 780M (12 CUs) mobile graphics. All of the eight Ryzen Pro 8000 series models range from 4C/8T offerings with 8 MB of L3 cache and 4.9 GHz boost clocks, 6C/12T models with 5.0 GHz boost clocks and 16 MB of L3 cache, and those as mentioned above 8700/8700GE with 8C/16T.

While we take all performance figures given by manufacturers and vendors with a pinch of salt, AMD claims their Ryzen Pro 8000 series offers up to 19% better performance than Intel's 14th-gen Core series processors. AMD's match-up is the Ryzen 7 Pro 8700G vs. the Intel Core i7-14700, with AMD claiming a 47% victory in the Passmark 11 benchmark and 3X the graphics performance in 3D Mark Time Spy. This isn't entirely surprising because the Ryzen 7 Pro 8700G benefits from integrated RDNA3 graphics and AMD's Zen 4 cores.

AMD Ryzen Pro 8040 Series (Zen 4) AnandTech Cores

Threads Base

Freq Boost

Freq L3

Cache iGPU TDP Ryzen 9 Pro 8945HS 8C / 16T 4000 5200 16 MB 12 35-54 W Ryzen 7 Pro 8845HS 8C / 16T 3800 5100 16 MB 12 35-54 W Ryzen 7 Pro 8840HS 8C / 16T 3300 5100 16 MB 12 20-28 W Ryzen 5 Pro 8645HS 6C / 12T 4300 5000 16 MB 8 35-54 W Ryzen 5 Pro 8640HS 6C / 12T 3500 4900 16 MB 8 20-28 W Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U 8C / 16T 3300 5100 16 MB 12 15-28 W Ryzen 5 Pro 8640U 6C / 12T 3500 4900 16 MB 8 15-28 W Ryzen 5 Pro 8540U* 6C / 12T 3200 4900 16 MB 4 15-28 W *Ryzen 5 Pro 8540U is the only chip without AMD's Ryzen AI NPU

Moving onto AMD's latest Ryzen Pro 8040 processors for the mobile market, AMD has refreshed their Hawk Point family for the enterprise market. AMD has eight new processors, which are segmented into two families, the HS series and the U series. The HS series has five new chips, which range from 6C/12T up to 8C/16T, all with varying levels of clock speed and TDPs. At the top of the line-up is the Ryzen 9 Pro 8945HS, which is a direct replacement for the Ryzen 9 Pro 7940HS, and as such, it comes with the same 4.0 GHz base clock and 5.2 GHz boost clocks.

Pivitong to TDP, AMD offers the Ryzen 9 Pro 8945HS, Ryzen 7 Pro 8845HS, and Ryzen 5 Pro 8645HS with a configurable TDP of between 35 and 54 W. In contrast, the Ryzen 7 Pro 8840HS and the Ryzen 5 Pro 8640HS are designed for lower-powered laptops with a cTDP of 20-28 W. Regarding cache, all of the announced Ryzen Pro 8040 series models come with 16 MB of L3 Cache. At the same time, specifications such as the integrated graphics and clock speeds all correspond to the consumer line-up, the Ryzen 8040 series.

AMD's in-house performance figures show the Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U at 15 W performing better than Intel's Core Ultra 7 165H at 28 W. Still, as we always do with performance figures provided by vendors, take these with a pinch of salt. AMD claims a 30% combined increase in performance across the board in workloads, including Geekbench v6, Blender, PCMark 10, PCMark Night Raid, and UL Procyon. While there are plenty of different areas where performance gains and losses can be achieved, AMD does claim that their Ryzen 9 Pro 8945HS at 45 W vs. the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H at 45 W is 50% better in Topaz Labs Video AI Gaia 4X software; they did both use discrete graphics in this test according to AMD's slide deck.

The other notable thing is that all of the Ryzen Pro 8040 series processors, except the bottom SKU, the Ryzen 5 Pro 8540U, come with AMD's Ryzen AI NPU integrated into the silicon. While the AI PC ecosystem is still growing, AMD and over 150+ ISVs look to continue the trend that AI will power more software features in the future than we've seen so far. We are still in the infancy stage of the ecosystem despite much of the marketing targeting the AI functionality, but as we see higher-performing NPUs coming in the next generation of chips, at least ones that can match Microsoft 45 NPU TOPS requirement to run Copilot locally, much of the benefit of the NPU is currently down to how much power can be saved.

The introduction of the Ryzen Pro 8000/8040 series completes AMD's commercial client platform, along with the readily available Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000-WX series for commercial and professional workstations. What sets these AMD Ryzen Pro series processors apart from the consumer (non-Pro) variants is support for the AMD Pro Manageability toolkit, which includes features such as cloud-based remote manageability to enable off-site IT technicians the ability to access devices remotely, as well WPA3 SAE encryption, which provides client-to-cloud protection for enterprises over shared networks.

AMD has not announced when the Ryzen Pro 8000 series APUs or the Ryzen Pro 8040 mobile chips will be available for purchase. However, we expect a wide array of OEMs, such as HP and Lenovo, to be already in the process of readying solutions that should hit the market soon.