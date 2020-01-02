ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Quick & Deadly: Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) 240 Hz Fast IPS Monitor Revealed

 by Anton Shilov on January 2, 2020 12:00 PM EST
22 Comments | Add A Comment
Dell’s Alienware was among the first brands to offer a 27-inch Fast IPS gaming display featuring a 240 Hz refresh rate back in August, 2019. This spring, the company will in turn be one of the first suppliers to start selling a 25-inch "Fast IPS" monitor, which will combine high quality color reproduction with the kind of extreme performance that the Alienware brand is known for.

The Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) gaming monitor is based on a 25-inch "Fast IPS" panel featuring a 1920x1080 resolution, 178°/178° viewing angles, a 1 ms GtG response time, and a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. Officially, the monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, but it is also pending for the NVIDIA G-Sync compatible logotype. For now, Dell does not disclose other characteristics of the display, but expect its brightness and contrast ratio to be similar to that of the Alienware 27 launched in 2019.

Like other products carrying the Alienware brand, the new AW2521HF monitor uses the ‘Legend’ futuristic design language with addressable AlienFX RGB LEDs. Obviously, the monitor comes with an adjustable stand and versatile connectivity with integrated cable management, in line with other higher end gaming LCDs.

The Alienaware 25 IPS Display with 240 Hz Refresh Rate
  AW2521HF
Panel 25-inch class IPS
Native Resolution 1920 × 1080
Maximum Refresh Rate 240 Hz
Dynamic Refresh Technology AMD FreeSync
Range ?
Brightness ? cd/m²
Contrast ?
Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
Response Time 1 ms GtG
Pixel Pitch ~0.2883 mm²
Pixel Density ~88 PPI
Color Gamut Support 99% sRGB
Inputs ?×DP 1.2
?×HDMI 2.0
Audio audio input
audio output
Stand Height: +/- ? mm,
Tilt: ?° to ?°
Swivel: ?° to ?
Pivot: ?° to ?°

Built in cable management
Warranty 3 years
MSRP ?

Dell will start sales of the Alienware 25 gaming monitor on March 11, 2020. The company yet has to announce pricing of the device, but it is safe to say that it will be lower than that of its 27-inch 240 Hz counterpart which carries an MSRP of $599.99.

Source: Dell

  • edzieba - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - link

    "Fast switch IPS" has become a bit of a buzzword in the last ~year, probably first cropping up in the VR sector. Is this Blue Phase switching in a commercial form with a new marketing buzzword (as Quantum Dot backlight films became 'QLED'), or is it some other IPS variant? Reply

  • Sivar - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - link

    Thank you for asking my question. IPS has been refresh-limited for decades, yet there is little discussion about how the capability barrier was apparently shattered. Reply

  • Alistair - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - link

    overdrive Reply

  • PeachNCream - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - link

    I don't see how altering a vehicle's gear ratio in relationship to engine speed will impact the performance of a computer monitor. Reply

  • Alistair - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - link

    https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/advanced.htm

    read ;)     Reply

  • PeachNCream - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - link

    Your joke detector missing batteries. Reply

  • GreenReaper - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    Don't see the joke, you sounded like you didn't understand. If you did, that was just silly; why comment? Reply

  • PeachNCream - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    I'm sorry my pun didn't live up to your standards and I am grateful that the Internet Police have arrived to manage and control the totality of comments so they adhere to a well-known and published criteria -- I mean, you have gotten the rest of the world to agree to adhere to your criteria and dole out punishments for failure to comply, yes? Reply

  • Cullinaire - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - link

    When your jokes span generations, things like this happen.

    (I got the joke FWIW)     Reply

  • alphasquadron - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - link

    It's Alienware. Or ware from the Aliens. The aliens were also kind enough to give us the AlienFX RGB LEDs. They know us simple humans like RGB lights on everything. Reply
