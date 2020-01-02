Quick & Deadly: Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) 240 Hz Fast IPS Monitor Revealed

Dell’s Alienware was among the first brands to offer a 27-inch Fast IPS gaming display featuring a 240 Hz refresh rate back in August, 2019. This spring, the company will in turn be one of the first suppliers to start selling a 25-inch "Fast IPS" monitor, which will combine high quality color reproduction with the kind of extreme performance that the Alienware brand is known for.

The Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) gaming monitor is based on a 25-inch "Fast IPS" panel featuring a 1920x1080 resolution, 178°/178° viewing angles, a 1 ms GtG response time, and a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. Officially, the monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, but it is also pending for the NVIDIA G-Sync compatible logotype. For now, Dell does not disclose other characteristics of the display, but expect its brightness and contrast ratio to be similar to that of the Alienware 27 launched in 2019.

Like other products carrying the Alienware brand, the new AW2521HF monitor uses the ‘Legend’ futuristic design language with addressable AlienFX RGB LEDs. Obviously, the monitor comes with an adjustable stand and versatile connectivity with integrated cable management, in line with other higher end gaming LCDs.

The Alienaware 25 IPS Display with 240 Hz Refresh Rate AW2521HF Panel 25-inch class IPS Native Resolution 1920 × 1080 Maximum Refresh Rate 240 Hz Dynamic Refresh Technology AMD FreeSync Range ? Brightness ? cd/m² Contrast ? Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Response Time 1 ms GtG Pixel Pitch ~0.2883 mm² Pixel Density ~88 PPI Color Gamut Support 99% sRGB Inputs ?×DP 1.2

?×HDMI 2.0 Audio audio input

audio output Stand Height: +/- ? mm,

Tilt: ?° to ?°

Swivel: ?° to ?

Pivot: ?° to ?°



Built in cable management Warranty 3 years MSRP ?

Dell will start sales of the Alienware 25 gaming monitor on March 11, 2020. The company yet has to announce pricing of the device, but it is safe to say that it will be lower than that of its 27-inch 240 Hz counterpart which carries an MSRP of $599.99.

Source: Dell