Quick & Deadly: Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) 240 Hz Fast IPS Monitor Revealed
January 2, 2020
Dell’s Alienware was among the first brands to offer a 27-inch Fast IPS gaming display featuring a 240 Hz refresh rate back in August, 2019. This spring, the company will in turn be one of the first suppliers to start selling a 25-inch "Fast IPS" monitor, which will combine high quality color reproduction with the kind of extreme performance that the Alienware brand is known for.
The Alienware 25 (AW2521HF) gaming monitor is based on a 25-inch "Fast IPS" panel featuring a 1920x1080 resolution, 178°/178° viewing angles, a 1 ms GtG response time, and a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz. Officially, the monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, but it is also pending for the NVIDIA G-Sync compatible logotype. For now, Dell does not disclose other characteristics of the display, but expect its brightness and contrast ratio to be similar to that of the Alienware 27 launched in 2019.
Like other products carrying the Alienware brand, the new AW2521HF monitor uses the ‘Legend’ futuristic design language with addressable AlienFX RGB LEDs. Obviously, the monitor comes with an adjustable stand and versatile connectivity with integrated cable management, in line with other higher end gaming LCDs.
|The Alienaware 25 IPS Display with 240 Hz Refresh Rate
|AW2521HF
|Panel
|25-inch class IPS
|Native Resolution
|1920 × 1080
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|240 Hz
|Dynamic Refresh
|Technology
|AMD FreeSync
|Range
|?
|Brightness
|? cd/m²
|Contrast
|?
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Response Time
|1 ms GtG
|Pixel Pitch
|~0.2883 mm²
|Pixel Density
|~88 PPI
|Color Gamut Support
|99% sRGB
|Inputs
|?×DP 1.2
?×HDMI 2.0
|Audio
|audio input
audio output
|Stand
|Height: +/- ? mm,
Tilt: ?° to ?°
Swivel: ?° to ?
Pivot: ?° to ?°
Built in cable management
|Warranty
|3 years
|MSRP
|?
Dell will start sales of the Alienware 25 gaming monitor on March 11, 2020. The company yet has to announce pricing of the device, but it is safe to say that it will be lower than that of its 27-inch 240 Hz counterpart which carries an MSRP of $599.99.
Source: Dell
edzieba - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - link"Fast switch IPS" has become a bit of a buzzword in the last ~year, probably first cropping up in the VR sector. Is this Blue Phase switching in a commercial form with a new marketing buzzword (as Quantum Dot backlight films became 'QLED'), or is it some other IPS variant? Reply
Sivar - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkThank you for asking my question. IPS has been refresh-limited for decades, yet there is little discussion about how the capability barrier was apparently shattered. Reply
Alistair - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkoverdrive Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkI don't see how altering a vehicle's gear ratio in relationship to engine speed will impact the performance of a computer monitor. Reply
Alistair - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkhttps://www.tftcentral.co.uk/advanced.htm
read ;) Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkYour joke detector missing batteries. Reply
GreenReaper - Friday, January 3, 2020 - linkDon't see the joke, you sounded like you didn't understand. If you did, that was just silly; why comment? Reply
PeachNCream - Friday, January 3, 2020 - linkI'm sorry my pun didn't live up to your standards and I am grateful that the Internet Police have arrived to manage and control the totality of comments so they adhere to a well-known and published criteria -- I mean, you have gotten the rest of the world to agree to adhere to your criteria and dole out punishments for failure to comply, yes? Reply
Cullinaire - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - linkWhen your jokes span generations, things like this happen.
(I got the joke FWIW) Reply
alphasquadron - Thursday, January 2, 2020 - linkIt's Alienware. Or ware from the Aliens. The aliens were also kind enough to give us the AlienFX RGB LEDs. They know us simple humans like RGB lights on everything. Reply