MSI Reveals Optix MAG322CR: A 31.5-Inch Curved Monitor with a 180 Hz Refresh Rate

MSI Reveals Optix MAG322CR: A 31.5-Inch Curved Monitor with a 180 Hz Refresh Rateby Anton Shilov on February 5, 2020 4:00 PM EST
As high refresh rates increasingly become a standard feature in monitors aimed at the gaming market, manufacturers have started to turn their eyes towards what's next in the ever-ongoing race to stay ahead of their competition. So, with 144Hz displays seemingly conqured, that attention has turned to ever higher refresh rates. Following this trend, MSI this week introduced its Optix MAG322CR LCD, one of the industry’s first displays with a 180 Hz maximum refresh rate.
The MSI Optix MAG322CR uses a slightly curved 31.5-inch 8-bit+FRC VA panel with a 1920x1080 resolution. All told, the monitor offers a maximum brightness of 300 nits, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 1 ms MPRT response time, and a maximum refresh rate of 180 with VESA Adaptive-Sync support. As well, the monitor is also AMD Freesync certified. Meanwhile MSI is using a wider-gamut backlighting system, so the monitor can display 96% of the DCI-P3 and 125% of the sRGB color gamuts.
The MAG322CR is also marked as ‘HDR Ready’; though with 300 nits peak brightness it doesn't even meet the VESA's lowest DisplayHDR tier. So it's hard to imagine the monitor delivering a quality HDR experience.
As far as connectivity is concerned, the Optix MAG322CR is equipped with one DisplayPort 1.2a, two HDMI 2.0b connectors, and a USB Type-C port (with DP Alt Mode support). Also, the monitor has a dual-port USB 2.0 hub, and an earphone out.
Being aimed at serious gamers who demand not only performance, but also style, the Optix MAG322CR comes equipped with Mystic Light addressable RGB LEDs on the back that support a variety of modes.
|The MSI Optix MAG322CR Monitor
|Optix MAG322CR
|Panel
|31.5" VA 8-bit+FRC
|Native Resolution
|1920 × 1080
(16:9)
|Refresh Rate
|180 Hz OC
|Dynamic Refresh Rate
|Technology
|VESA Adaptive-Sync
(AMD Freesync Certified)
|Range
|?
|Response Time
|1 ms MPRT
|Brightness
|300 cd/m²
|Contrast
|3000:1
|Color Gamut
|96% DCI-P3
125% sRGB
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Curvature
|1500R
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort 1.2a
2 × HDMI 2.0b
|USB Hub
|2 × USB 2.0
|Audio
|earphone out
|Stand
|Height
|130 mm
|Tilt
|+20° ~ -5°
|Swivel
|-
|Power Consumption
|Idle
|?
|Typical
|?
|Maximum
|?
|MSRP
|?
MSI’s Optix MAG322CR is currently listed at the company’s website, so it is reasonable to expect it to hit the market shortly. Amazon.com currently lists the monitor as available for pre-order for $329.99, with the monitor slated to ship within one or two months.
Source: MSI (via Hermitage Akihabara)
