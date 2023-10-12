TSMC: Ecosystem for 2nm Chip Development Is Nearing Completion

TSMC: Ecosystem for 2nm Chip Development Is Nearing Completionby Anton Shilov on October 12, 2023 5:00 PM EST
Speaking to partners last week as part of their annual Open Innovation Platform forum in Europe, a big portion of TSMC's roadshow was dedicated to the next generation of the company's foundry technology. TSMC's 2 nm-class N2, N2P, and N2X process technologies are set to introduce multiple innovations, including nanosheet gate-all-around (GAA) transistors, backside power delivery, and super-high-performance metal-insulator-metal (SHPMIM) capacitor over the next few years. But in order to take advantage of these innovations, TSMC warns, chip designers will need to use all-new electronic design automation (EDA), simulation, and verification tools as well as IP. And while making such a big shift is never an easy task, TSMC is bringing some good news to chip designers early-on: even with N2 still a couple of years out, many of the major EDA tools, verification tools, foundation IP, and even analog IP for N2 are already available for use.
"For N2 we could be working with them two years in advance already because nanosheet is different," said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management at TSMC, at the OIP 2023 conference in Amsterdam. "[EDA] tools have to be ready, so what the OIP did is to work with them early. We have a huge engineering team to work with the EDA partners, IP partners, [and other] partners."
|Advertised PPA Improvements of New Process Technologies
Data announced during conference calls, events, press briefings and press releases
|TSMC
|N5
vs
N7
|N3
vs
N5
|N3E
vs
N5
|N2
vs
N3E
|Power
|-30%
|-25-30%
|-34%
|-25-30%
|Performance
|+15%
|+10-15%
|+18%
|+10-15%
|Chip Density*
|?
|?
|~1.3X
|>1.15X
|Volume
Manufacturing
|Q2 2022
|H2 2022
|Q2/Q3 2023
|H2 2025
*Chip density published by TSMC reflects 'mixed' chip density consisting of 50% logic, 30% SRAM, and 20% analog.
Preparations for the start of N2 chip production, scheduled for sometime in the second half of 2025, began long ago. Nanosheet GAA transistors behave differently than familiar FinFETs, so EDA and other tool and IP makers had to build their products from scratch. This is where TSMC's Open Innovation Platform (OIP) demonstrated its prowess and enabled TSMC's partners to start working on their products well in advance.
By now, major EDA tools from Cadence and Synopsys as well as many tools from Ansys and Siemens EDA have been certified by TSMC, so chip developers can already use them to design chips. Also, EDA software programs from Cadence and Synopsys are ready for analog design migration. Furthermore, Cadence's EDA tools already support N2P's backside power delivery network.
With pre-built IP designs, things are taking a bit longer. TSMC's foundation libraries and IP, including standard cells, GPIO/ESD, PLL, SRAM, and ROM are ready both for mobile and high-performance computing applications. Meanwhile, some PLLs exist in pre-silicon development kits, whereas others are silicon proven. Finally, blocks such as non-volatile memory, interface IP, and even chiplet IP are not yet available - bottlenecking some chip designs - but these blocks in active development or planned for development by companies like Alphawave, Cadence, Credo, eMemory, GUC, and Synopsys, according to a TSMC slide. Ultimately, the ecosystem of tools and libraries for designing 2 nm chips is coming together, but it's not all there quite yet.
"[Developing IP featuring nanosheet transistors] is not harder, but it does take more cycle time, cycle time is a bit longer," said Kochpatcharin. "Some of these IP vendors also need to be trained [because] it is just different. To go from planar [transistor] to FinFET, is not harder, you just need to know how to do the FinFET. [It is] same thing, you just need to know how to do [this]. So, it does take some to be trained, but [when you are trained], it is easy. So that is why we started early."
Although many of the major building blocks for chips are N2-ready, a lot of work still has to be done by many companies before TSMC's 2 nm-class process technologies go into mass production. Large companies, which tend to design (or co-design) IP and development tools themselves are already working on their 2 nm chips, and should be ready with their products by the time mass production starts in 2H 2025. Other players can also fire up their design engines because 2 nm preps are well underway at TSMC and its partners.
my_wing - Thursday, October 12, 2023 - linkThere isn't discrimination here but please list the vendor that will use TSMC N2 before 2027.
Apple, Intel, nVidia, AMD, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, (smaller one from now on) Lockhead Martin, Ericsson, Nokia (But OpenRAN is current 90%+ held by Intel),
This is more a paper launch then anything.
I am now laughing those in MLID that saying Intel Arrow Lake is moving to TSMC N3E, now with this information, it is proven that GAA and FinFET is totally different, how is Arrow Lake design on GAA + Backside Power Delivery can fit back to FinFET. Arrow Lake Lion Cove is different to Redwood Cove, this prove that MLID is fake news media with no connection to Intel Staff. Just milling idea inside his bedroom without the internet.
This also shows that why Qualcomm did not go with Intel 18A, because the cost of redesign is too much.
If this is the case, I think it will not before (or just before) 2030 that Infineon, Renesa, TI, Broadcom to start using TSMC N2 / Intel 18A / Samsung 3nm, until EUV High-NA got a good depreciation by the high end application, meaning that even initial GAA is build by Intel and Samsung using non High-NA machine, there might be a need to move to High-NA to reduce cost. Reply
TekCheck - Friday, October 13, 2023 - linkEven Intel does not know always what process or specs they are going to end up with on different lines of products and they change it on-the-go, for example they marketed 192 EUs (VEs now) on Meteor Lake iGPU and ended up on 128 EUs. In addition, initial 320 EUs (VEs now) on Arrow Lake became 192 EUs. So, Tom from MLID is fed by whatever current information is available. This information sometimes changes. It's not written in stone like 10 Commandments. Also, not everyone in Intel knows what's going on on all fronts. That's impossible. Reply
melgross - Friday, October 13, 2023 - linkIf the future follows the past, I would imagine that Apple would be the first vendor to use the technology. If it’s true that TSMC is on track to have mass production 2H 2025, as they say, then certainly 2027 is very likely, even if they get pushed back by a quarter or two. Reply
Doug_S - Friday, October 13, 2023 - linkYes unless TSMC's N2 rollout is seriously delayed Apple will be using N2 for iPhone 18 in 2026. If they could somehow pull that H2 date forward to Q2 Apple would be able to use it for iPhone 17, but I'm gonna assume "H2" means December like it did for N3 meaning iPhone 17 gets N3P. Reply