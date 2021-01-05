Intel Begins End-of-Life Plan For Coffee Lake 300-Series Chipsets

Intel has begun plans to discontinue its 300-series chipsets, including the higher-end Z390, Z370 chipsets, as well as its longer life B and H series chipsets. The 300-series chipsets are based on the second revision of Intel's LGA1151 socket designed for its Coffee Lake processors.

In 2017, to complement the launch of its 8th generation Core i7, i5, i3, Pentium, and Celeron Coffee Lake processors, Intel unveiled its 300-series chipsets. This includes the Z390, Z370, B365, and H310 chipset. The most notable processors for the 300-series are the Core i7-8700K and Core i5-8600K, which remained as its flagship desktop processors throughout the end of 2017 and well into 2018. Intel even released its Core i7-8086K processor, a limited edition chip, and had high-binned silicon for high overclocking potential. The 300-series was then replaced with the 400-series, with a focus on Intel's 9th Generation Core processors, but supported 9th Gen and 8th Gen.

Outlining its discontinuance plan until the last shipping date expected on or before January 28th 2022, Intel advises its customers to make its final orders by July 23rd 2021.

Perhaps one of the most critical elements of the end of life plan is the H310 chipset. This is a chipset designed for longevity with three variations, including H310 and H310D based on 14 nm and the H310C built on 22 nm. It could be that the H310 chipset wasn't as popular as expected, especially compared to the H81 chipset, which lasted over 7 years before it was discontinued.

The Intel 300-series chipset has since been replaced by the 400-series desktop chipset, including Z490, W480, H470, B460, and Q470. These chipsets offer better support for its Coffee Lake processors. There have also been many rumors circulating that Intel's latest 500-series chipsets will be announced during CES, with Intel finally switching to PCIe 4.0 with its new 10 nm Rocket Lake processors are expected towards the end of Q1.

