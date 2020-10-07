Intel Confirms Rocket Lake on Desktop for Q1 2021, with PCIe 4.0

Intel Confirms Rocket Lake on Desktop for Q1 2021, with PCIe 4.0by Dr. Ian Cutress on October 7, 2020 12:00 PM EST
In a blog post on Medium today, Intel’s John Bonini has confirmed that the company will be launching its next-generation desktop platform in Q1 2021. This is confirmed as Rocket Lake, presumably under Intel’s 11th Gen Core branding, and will feature PCIe 4.0 support. After several months (and Z490 motherboards) mentioning Rocket Lake and PCIe 4.0 support, this note from Intel is the primary source that confirms it all.
The blog post doesn’t go into any further detail about Rocket Lake. From our side of the fence, we assume this is another 14nm processor, with questions as to whether it is built upon the same Skylake architecture as the previous five generations of 14nm, or is a back-port of Intel’s latest Cove microarchitecture designs. Add in PCIe 4.0 support rather than PCIe 3.0 - there’s no specific indication at this time that there will be an increase in PCIe lane counts from the CPU, although that has been an idea that has been floated. Some motherboards, such as the ASRock Z490 Aqua, seem to have been built with the idea of a PCIe 4.0 specific storage M.2 slot, which when in use makes the PCIe 3.0 slot no longer accessible.
It is notable in the blog that John Bonini (VP/GM for Intel’s Desktop/Workstation/Gaming) cites high processor frequencies as a key metric for high performance in games and popular applications, mentioning Intel’s various Turbo Boost technologies. In the same paragraph, he then cites overclocking Intel’s processors to 7 GHz, failing to mention that this sort of overclocking isn’t done for the sake of gaming or workflow. The blog post also seems to bounce between talking about enthusiast gamers on the bleeding edge and squeezing out every bit of performance at the top-end, to then mentioning casual gamers on mobile graphics; it’s comes across as erratic and a bit bipolar. Note that this blog post is also posted on Medium, rather than Intel’s own website, for whatever reason, and also seems to change font size mid-paragraph in the version we were sent.
The reason why this blog post is being today, in my opinion, is two-fold. Firstly, recent unconfirmed leaks regarding Intel’s roadmap has placed the next generation of desktop processor firmly into that Q1/Q2 crossover in 2021. By coming out and confirming a Q1 launch window, Intel is at least putting those rumors to bed. The second reason is down to what the competition is announcing: AMD has a Zen3 related presentation on October 8th, and so with Intel’s footnote, we at least know what’s going on with both team blue and team red.
Mr Perfect - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - linkI look forward to Intel offering something newer then Skylake on the desktop. Q1 is a wide window though, such vague launches typically turn out being the end of the window. Reply
FunnyRed7 - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - linkI wouldn't expect it any sooner than March 31st 11:59pm. Reply
nandnandnand - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - link"putting those rumors to bed"
So, Rocket Lake in mid-March, at the end of Q1. Reply
Jorgp2 - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - link>there’s no specific indication at this time that there will be an increase in PCIe lane counts from the CPU, although that has been an idea that has been floated.
Most z490 boards specify an additional 4x lanes from the CPU. In the form of 8+8(+4) Reply
Quantumz0d - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - linkDMI is still at 3.0 from the leaked Z5xx design block diagrams. So that 4.0 Chipset is not there ? If that's the case and they are only trying to get more lanes because to maintain parity with X570 AMD chipset, but if AMD's Zen 3 achieves 5GHz clocks and improved IPC then Intel is toast, add X670 chipset refresh with ASMedia without fan this time instead of re-purposing the I/O die with more lanes or any improvements over X570 then Intel's gaming leadership and OCing for the past decade+ will come to an end. Reply
Kevin G - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - linkI think part of it is that Intel has been outsourcing production of their chipsets of late. Moving them to PCIe 4.0 while leveraging a 3rd party's older process node would tip the power budget too much.
Post Rocket Lake is where I see Intel moving DMI to PCIe 4.0 link rates. If they were wise, they'd prep for PCIe 5.0 at the same time. Remember that PCIe 4.0 adopting has been lacking as Intel's initial plans for adoption have been hindered with the rest of their processor roadmap. The 10 nm delays set them back in more than one way. Reply
ikjadoon - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - linkPeople asking Intel for a 10nm CPU with a TDP over 28 W: "Are you not ashamed of yourself? Are you not embarrassed? This is really embarrassing."
As if NVIDIA only released mobile GPUs for the 10-series, the 20-series, and the 30-series, and desktop users kept buying re-heated GTX 980 Ti GPUs.
It's uncanny how Intel's CPU division feels closer and closer to AMD's GPU division. "Marketing. Mainstream movie/game gimmicks. More marketing. Drips of unverified, unusable details."
At least for reviewers, though, hopefully you'll have more time between launches to dive deep. Reply
Pneumothorax - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - linkWow another 14nm chip. I’m so excited. Intel in 2020 is IBM in 1986. While everyone was releasing 386 computers, IBM kept on releasing 286.... Reply
azfacea - Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - linkputting what rumors to where ?
intel's next product will be another 14nm recycle, short on core counts, short on pcie, long on power consumption, long on security holes, short on mobo compatibility, long on price, short on supply. why did they need a new product for this ?? Reply