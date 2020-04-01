Intel H81 Chipset EOL'd: Long Lived Haswell Chipset to be Retired

Intel has announced that it will be discontinuing some of its Lynx Point based chipsets which are most commonly associated with its Haswell processors on socket LGA 1150. Along with the long-standing H81 chipset, other Intel Lynx-point chipsets entering the End-of-Life cycle include Q87, C226, QM87, and HM86.

Originally introduced to the market back in 2013, Intel's H81 chipset is the latest casualty of Intel's product discontinuance strategy. The H81 chipset along with others entering product discontinuance are all based on its 32 nm lithography. The H81 chipset was built for Intel 4th generation Haswell processors and acted as the budget-conscious version of the Z87 chipset, minus some of its premium features including overclocking support.

Intel states that although its product discontinuance program support began on March 30, 2020, customers will still be able to place orders of the H81, Q87, C226, QM87, and HM86 chipsets until March 31, 2021. The last shipment will be distributed on September 30, 2021, while orders not cancelled before March 31, 2021 will become non-cancelable. The H81 chipset is notably a desktop chipset, while C226 is from its server portfolio, and QM87 and HM86 are part of its mobile segment. Both the QM87 and HM86 chipsets were both expected to enter discontinuance in Q4 15 but lasted nearly five years longer than anticipated.

Directly related to the above, Intel announced last year that it was resurrecting its previously discontinued Haswell based Intel Pentium G3420 processor which was seemingly due to an increase in customer demand.

Customers looking for a low-cost long term chipset are advised to look towards such chipsets as H310 designed for Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs.

Related Reading: