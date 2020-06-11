GeIL Unveils Orion Series Memory, Up to DDR4-4000 with 32 GB Memory Modules

GeIL has announced its newest family of DDR4 modules, the Orion series. Available in two versions, one standard and one for AMD platforms, the Orion series offers SKUs ranging from single 8 GB sticks up to 64 GB kits with two matching 32 GB memory modules. Meanwhile the new modules will be available at memory speeds ranging from DDR4-2666 up to DDR4-4000.

Clad in in either Racing Red or Titanium Grey for something a bit more subtle, GeIL's Orion series of DDR4 memory is offered in kits specially designed for AMD's platforms. And for hardware purists (or closed case owners) out there, the Orion range omits the use of RGB LEDs for a more clean-cut look. Meanwhile it's interesting to note that, at least going by the photos provided by GeIL, the Orion modules look surprisingly tall for otherwise simple, RGB-free memory. Unfortuantely we don't have the physical dimentions of the DIMMs, but users with low clearance coolers and the like may want to double-check that there will be sufficient room.

Onto the technical specifications, GeIL plans to make the Orion flexible with both single and dual-channel kits available. These range from 8 GB to 32 GB modules, with the highest spec kit topping out at 64 GB of DDR4-4000, with latencies of CL18 and an operating voltage of 1.35 V.

GeIL Orion DDR4 Memory Specifications Speed Latency Voltage Available Configurations DDR4-2666 19-19-19-43 1.20 V 8 GB (1 x 8 GB)

16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (1 x 32 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4-3000 16-18-18-36 1.35 V DDR4-3200 16-18-18-36

22-22-22-52 1.20 - 1.35 V DDR4-3600 18-20-20-40

18-22-22-42 1.35 V DDR4-4000 18-24-24-44 1.35 V

At present, GeIL hasn't unveiled pricing for any kits in its Orion series, nor has it provided details of when they will hit retail channels.

