GIGABYTE Launches Designare DDR4-3200 Memory, a 64 GB Kit

GIGABYTE Launches Designare DDR4-3200 Memory, a 64 GB Kitby Anton Shilov on February 6, 2020 10:00 AM EST
GIGABYTE is a relatively new player on the memory market, yet it clearly wants to participate in the premier league. As seen at CES, this week the company introduced its Designare 32 GB memory that claims to offer both high speed and low latency. The company positions its Designare memory for high-performance systems powered by Designare motherboards.
GIGABYTE’s dual-channel 64 GB Designare Memory kit was tested to operate in DDR4-3200 mode with CL16 18-18-38 latency at 1.35 V. The modules rated for Intel Core as well as AMD Ryzen-based PCs.
The manufacturer does not disclose which memory chips it uses.
The modules are a standard height and come with modest aluminum heat spreaders that do not affect compatibility with large cooling systems.
GIGABYTE’s Designare 64 GB kit consisting of two 32 GB modules is covered by a lifetime warranty, just like other high-end memory. Expect the kit to hit the market shortly - prices will vary from region to region and will depend on the market conditions.
Source: GIGABYTE
willis936 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkWow. A memory kit that isn't hideous. Is there a wave of minimalism coming to gamers? Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkOne can only hope that's the case. However, it looks like Gigabyte is using minimalism in design to create a higher premium tier over the gaudy premium tier. The brand name (whic unfortunately sounds a lot like derriere) and overall look-and-feel are intended to follow Apple's simple looking yet higher priced lead and appeal to this mythical new category of "creators" that has been the latest target of marketing efforts.
doubt that targeting will mean that the RGB bling crowd sees similar products in its premium categories. They will continue to get gaudy hardwareat current prices and this otehr price bracket will sreside ext up in the stack until demand side pull gives hanufacturers a resason to sit up and notice that RGB has run its course with their gaming segments. That may happen if/when gamer segment customers start buying minimalism creator products. If it does, it will also drive price increases baked into the creator category down to the gamer segment making it yet again more expensive to own a relatively powerful piece of computing equipment. Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkI swear I proofread that and it got butchered after submission. Sheesh...
"I doubt that targeting will mean that the RGB bling crowd sees similar products in its premium categories. They will continue to get gaudy hardware at current prices and this other price bracket will reside next up in the stack until demand side pull gives manufacturers a reason to sit up and notice that RGB has run its course with their gaming segments." Reply
edzieba - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkWell, as minimalist as something can be given there's a big cosmetic slab stuck on there that serves no functional purpose (and violates the standard 30mm height). Reply
ingwe - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkSame thought. I really like the minimalist look. Reply
fred666 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkI hope the part number and memory size / speed is written on it tough. Maybe on the other side. Reply
Targon - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkDDR4-3200 CL16....so relatively low end, probably Hynix. Reply
firewrath9 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkCould be Micron E, which would be nice Reply
firewrath9 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkwait nvm, there are no 16Gb Micron E dies Reply
rocky12345 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkI have to admit when I first read the title I was thinking these would look really bad. I was how ever surprised to find that in my own opinion look very good and depending on the price would actually not mind having these installed in my system when I do my next upgrade. It is to bad though that they have such horrible timings but I am sure there is some wiggle room to tighten the timings up a bit. Reply