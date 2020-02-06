ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

GIGABYTE Launches Designare DDR4-3200 Memory, a 64 GB Kit

 by Anton Shilov on February 6, 2020 10:00 AM EST
10 Comments | Add A Comment
10 Comments + Add A
Comment

GIGABYTE is a relatively new player on the memory market, yet it clearly wants to participate in the premier league. As seen at CES, this week the company introduced its Designare 32 GB memory that claims to offer both high speed and low latency. The company positions its Designare memory for high-performance systems powered by Designare motherboards.

GIGABYTE’s dual-channel 64 GB Designare Memory kit was tested to operate in DDR4-3200 mode with CL16 18-18-38 latency at 1.35 V. The modules rated for Intel Core as well as AMD Ryzen-based PCs.

The manufacturer does not disclose which memory chips it uses.

The modules are a standard height and come with modest aluminum heat spreaders that do not affect compatibility with large cooling systems.

GIGABYTE’s Designare 64 GB kit consisting of two 32 GB modules is covered by a lifetime warranty, just like other high-end memory. Expect the kit to hit the market shortly - prices will vary from region to region and will depend on the market conditions.

Related Reading

Source: GIGABYTE

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

10 Comments

View All Comments

  • willis936 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    Wow. A memory kit that isn't hideous. Is there a wave of minimalism coming to gamers? Reply

  • PeachNCream - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    One can only hope that's the case. However, it looks like Gigabyte is using minimalism in design to create a higher premium tier over the gaudy premium tier. The brand name (whic unfortunately sounds a lot like derriere) and overall look-and-feel are intended to follow Apple's simple looking yet higher priced lead and appeal to this mythical new category of "creators" that has been the latest target of marketing efforts.

    doubt that targeting will mean that the RGB bling crowd sees similar products in its premium categories. They will continue to get gaudy hardwareat current prices and this otehr price bracket will sreside ext up in the stack until demand side pull gives hanufacturers a resason to sit up and notice that RGB has run its course with their gaming segments. That may happen if/when gamer segment customers start buying minimalism creator products. If it does, it will also drive price increases baked into the creator category down to the gamer segment making it yet again more expensive to own a relatively powerful piece of computing equipment.     Reply

  • PeachNCream - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    I swear I proofread that and it got butchered after submission. Sheesh...

    "I doubt that targeting will mean that the RGB bling crowd sees similar products in its premium categories. They will continue to get gaudy hardware at current prices and this other price bracket will reside next up in the stack until demand side pull gives manufacturers a reason to sit up and notice that RGB has run its course with their gaming segments."     Reply

  • edzieba - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    Well, as minimalist as something can be given there's a big cosmetic slab stuck on there that serves no functional purpose (and violates the standard 30mm height). Reply

  • ingwe - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    Same thought. I really like the minimalist look. Reply

  • fred666 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    I hope the part number and memory size / speed is written on it tough. Maybe on the other side. Reply

  • Targon - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    DDR4-3200 CL16....so relatively low end, probably Hynix. Reply

  • firewrath9 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    Could be Micron E, which would be nice Reply

  • firewrath9 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    wait nvm, there are no 16Gb Micron E dies Reply

  • rocky12345 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link

    I have to admit when I first read the title I was thinking these would look really bad. I was how ever surprised to find that in my own opinion look very good and depending on the price would actually not mind having these installed in my system when I do my next upgrade. It is to bad though that they have such horrible timings but I am sure there is some wiggle room to tighten the timings up a bit. Reply
Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now