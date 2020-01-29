Crucial’s 32 GB UDIMMs and SODIMMs Available: DDR4-2666 & DDR4-3200

In the summer of 2019, Crucial was among the first brands to demonstrate 32 GB unbuffered memory modules, which were based on Micron’s 16 Gb DDR4 chips. Now after a bit of a wait, those 32 GB UDIMMs as well as 32 GB SO-DIMMs have finally hit the retail market.

Crucial’s 32 GB unbuffered DIMMs and SO-DIMMs are rated for DDR4-2666 with CL19 at 1.2 V and DDR4-3200 with CL22 at 1.2 V operation. The modules are not equipped with any heat spreader and since they operate in JEDEC-standard modes, they are compatible with a wide variety of PCs that can support 32 GB UDIMMs in general.

At present, Crucial’s 32 GB UDIMMs and SO-DIMMs are available as 64 GB dual-channel memory kits priced at around $330 at the company’s website. Interestingly, the faster DDR4-3200 kits are only $2 more expensive than the slower DDR4-2666 kits. Meanwhile, Amazon.com expects Crucial’s 64 GB dual-channel DDR4-2666 SO-DIMM kit to arrive on February 3, 2020.

It is unclear why Crucial did not start selling its 32 GB UDIMMs and SO-DIMMs to general public earlier, as there are a number of brands that have been offering competing 32 GB UDIMMs using the same Micron chips for months now. In any case, Crucial’s 32 GB DIMMs are finally available.

