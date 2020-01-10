CES 2020: Kingston’s HyperX Adds 32 GB UDIMMs & New Fury Speed Bins to Lineup

Kingston’s HyperX division introduced a stack of new memory modules at CES 2020. Firstly, the company added 32 GB unbuffered DIMMs and SO-DIMMs to its Fury and Impact families. Secondly, the Fury and Fury RGB lineups now include DDR4-3600 as well as DDR4-3700 modules.

32 GB: Now From Kingston HyperX

Kingston’s 32 GB HyperX Fury unbuffered DIMMs as well as 32 GB Impact unbuffered SO-DIMMs are based on 16 Gb memory chips from an undisclosed supplier. According to the manufacturer, the 32 GB modules feature XMP SPD profiles for easier speed setting and are compatible with the latest platforms from AMD and Intel.

The desktop-oriented 32 GB HyperX Fury UDIMMs are rated for DDR4-2400/CL15 at 1.2V, DDR4-2666/CL16 at 1.2 V, DDR4-3000/CL16 at 1.35 V, and at DDR4-3200/CL16 at 1.35 V operation. These modules are equipped with aluminum heat spreaders and will be available solo, in 64 GB duos, and in 128 GB quartets.

Prices of the modules will vary from $157 for a 32 GB DDR4-2400/CL15 UDIMM to $673 for a 128 GB DDR4-3200/CL16 kit.

The notebook-bound 32 GB HyperX Impact SO-DIMMs all feature a 1.2 V VDDQ and are rated for DDR4-2400/CL15, DDR4-2600/CL16, DDR4-2933/CL17, and DDR4-3200/CL20. In a bid to maintain compatibility with as many laptops as possible, these modules do not have metallic heat spreaders and will be available as single modules and as 64 GB kits. One 32 GB HyperX Impact DDR4-2400/CL15 module is priced at $158, whereas a 64 GB DDR4-3200/CL20 kit costs $403.

Furious DDR4-3600 & DDR4-3700

The HyperX Fury and HyperX Fury RGB modules are not Kingston’s top-of-the-range offerings aimed at PCs where every bit of performance matters, this is a prerogative of the HyperX Predator lineup. Nonetheless, both HyperX Fury and HyperX Fury RGB families are gradually increasing performance, so from now on the company offers 8 GB and 16 GB UDIMMs rated for DDR4-3600/CL17 and DDR4-3700/CL19 at 1.35 V operation.

Quite naturally, faster HyperX Fury and HyperX Fury RGB memory modules cost more than slower ones. The 32 GB HyperX Fury DDR4-3700/CL19 kit carries a price tag of $215, whereas the blingy 32 GB HyperX Fury DDR4-3700/CL19 kit is priced at $227.

Availability

At press time, HyperX Gaming website did not list the new 32 GB UDIMMs nor the DDR4-3600 and DDR4-3700 offerings. But since Kingston has already published MSRPs for the new products, expect them to hit the market shortly.

Source: Kingston/HyperX