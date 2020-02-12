G.Skill Launches 256 GB DDR4-3600 CL16 Memory Kit

The arrival of 32 GB unbuffered DIMMs has not only allowed mainstream systems to reach 128 GB of memory, but it's also allowed high-end desktops based on AMD Ryzen Threadripper or Intel Core i9 XE to reach an even larger 256 GB. Unfortunately, high-end, high-capacity kits are not common, with most high-capacity kits sticking to strictly JEDEC specs. G.Skill this week changed that with introduction of a new 256 GB kit, which offers DDR4-3600 speeds at a CL16 latency, and has been designed for AMD’s latest Threadripper platform.

G.Skill’s 256 GB Trident Z Neo kit consists of eight 32 GB modules rated for DDR4-3600 with CL16 20-20 timings, and running at 1.35 V. The modules use 16 Gb DDR4 chips (presumably from Samsung), feature XMP 2.0 SPD profiles for easier set up, and come with aluminum heat spreaders with an RGB LED bar.

The manufacturer has validated its 256 GB kit with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor and the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard, though it is likely that the kit will work with other AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and platforms. Evidently, to ensure stable operation of 256 GB of memory at DDR4-3600, a motherboard with fine DRAM voltage circuitry is required. It should also be kept in mind that 256 GB of memory will consume a sizeable amount of power.

G.Skill will start sales of its new 256 GB kit sometime in the second quarter.

Source: G.Skill