I Need Speed: MSI Reveals Optix MAG251RX 240Hz IPS Gaming Monitor

MSI has announced its first display that uses a Fast IPS panel, which boasts a 240 Hz refresh rate. Like many gaming LCDs, the Optix MAG251RX is NVIDIA G-Sync compatible as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. Meanwhile, unlike most gaming monitors, the new product comes with a USB-C input.

Based on a 24.5-inch 8-bit+FRC IPS panel, the MSI MAG251RX features a 1920×1080 resolution, 400 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles, a 1 ms response time, and a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz. The monitor supports VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology and is NVIDIA G-Sync-compatible certified.

The monitor can display 1.07 billion colors and can reproduce 107% of the sRGB as well as 84% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is slightly better color reproduction than most other monitors based on a Fast IPS panel. In addition, the LCD is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, so it also supports HDR10 transport. Last but not least, the monitor supports various gaming modes as well as the so-called Night Vision technology that enhances dark scenes.

For connectivity, the MSI MAG251RX uses one DisplayPort 1.2a input, two HDMI 2.0 port, and one USB Type-C port. In addition, the monitor has a triple-port USB 2.0 hub and a headphone output.

One of the advantages of the MSI MAG251RX advertised by the manufacturer is the company’s Gaming OSD App 2.0, which allows users to easily configure display settings using a keyboard and mouse. Also, the app supports hotkey options to quickly switch settings in-between titles.

In a bid to provide users the right viewing angles, the MSI MAG251RX monitor has a stand that can adjust height and tilt. As an added bonus, the backside of the LCD is equipped with addressable RGB LEDs for further customization.

The MSI Optix MAG 24.5-Inch IPS LCD with

240 Hz Refresh Rate MAG251RX Panel 24.5-inch class IPS Native Resolution 1920 × 1080 Maximum Refresh Rate 240 Hz Dynamic Refresh Technology VESA Adaptive-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Range ? Brightness 400 cd/m² Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Response Time 1 ms GtG Pixel Pitch ~0.2825 mm² Pixel Density ~90PPI Color Gamut Support 107% sRGB

84% DCI-P3 Inputs 1×DP 1.2

2×HDMI 2.0

1×UDB-C Audio

audio output Stand Height: +/- 130 mm,

Tilt: 5° to 20°

Built in cable management Warranty ? years MSRP $359.99

MSI’s Optix MAG251RX is now available from retailers like Amazon for $359.99.

