Predators: Acer Launches 24.5 & 27-Inch Fast IPS 240 Hz Monitors
Acer Japan has unleashed the company’s first Predator displays that use Fast IPS panels, and therefore offering a 240 Hz refresh rate along with all the advantages that the IPS technology has, including rich colors, and wide viewing angles. The new 24.5-inch and 27-inch Acer Predator 240 Hz IPS LCDs also support VESA’s Adaptive-Sync technology and are Display HDR400-certified.
Acer’s lineup of Fast IPS monitors currently consists of two models: the 24.5-inch Predator XB253QGXbmiiprzx as well as the 27-inch Predator XB273GXbmiiprzx (not a typo). General characteristics of the displays are similar to those of other Fast IPS-based LCDs available today, so we are talking about a 1920×1080 resolution, 400 nits peak luminance, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles, a 1 ms GtG response time (which can be reduced further to 0.1 ms – 0.5 ms response time with overdrive, depending on the model), and a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate with VESA’s Adaptive-Sync technology as well as NVIDIA’s G-Sync Compatible certification on top. The LCD can display 16.78 million of colors and can reproduce 99% of the sRGB color space, just like other monitors that use the same panels.
For connectivity, the new Acer Predators 240 Hz monitors have one DisplayPort 1.2a connector, two HDMI 2.0b inputs, and a quad-port USB 3.0 hub. On the audio side of things, the LCDs have 2W stereo speakers, and a headphone output.
Traditionally for Acer Predator monitors aimed at esports professionals and hardcore gamers, the displays come equipped with aggressively looking stands that can adjust height, tilt, and swivel. Also the LCDs can work in portrait mode.
|Acer's Fast IPS Displays with a 240 Hz Refresh Rate
|XB273GXbmiiprzx
|XB253QGXbmiiprzx
|Panel
|27-inch class IPS
|24.5-inch class IPS
|Native Resolution
|1920 × 1080
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|240 Hz
|Dynamic Refresh
|Technology
|VESA Adaptive-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync Certified
|Range
|DP: 50 Hz - 240 Hz (?)
HDMI: 56 Hz - 240 Hz (?)
|Brightness
|Standard: 350 cd/m²
HDR: 400 cd/m²
|Standard: 400 cd/m²
HDR: 400 cd/m²
|Contrast
|1000:1
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Response Time
|1 ms GtG
OD: 0.1 ms
|1 ms GtG
OD: 0.5 ms
|Pixel Pitch
|~0.3113 mm²
|~0.2825 mm²
|Pixel Density
|~82 PPI
|~90 PPI
|Color Gamut Support
|99% sRGB
|Inputs
|1×DP 1.2a
2×HDMI 2.0b
|Audio
|audio output
|USB
|4-port USB 3.0 hub
|Stand
|Height: +/- 115 mm
Tilt: 5° to 20°
Swivel: 20° to 20°
Pivot: 90° to 90°
Built in cable management
|Height: +/- 115 mm
Tilt: 5° to 25°
Swivel: 20° to 20°
Pivot: 90° to 90°
|Warranty
|3 years
|MSRP
|?
|?
So far, only Acer Japan has introduced the company’s first 240 Hz Fast IPS Predator-branded displays with a plan to start selling them as early as this week, but we are not sure about intentions of Acer's divisions from other countries. The smaller 24.5-inch Predator XB253QGXbmiiprzx is expected to be priced at ¥46,000 (think about an MSRP of around $430 in the States), whereas the larger 27-inch Predator XB273GXbmiiprzx is projected to cost ¥55,000 (so, expect an MSRP of about $500 in the USA).
GreenMeters - Friday, March 6, 2020 - link1080p at 27" and larger is silly. Reply
sircolby45 - Friday, March 6, 2020 - linkAgreed...I think 4K is pointless at 27", but likewise 1080p is too low. 1440p is the sweet spot. Reply
rocky12345 - Friday, March 6, 2020 - link1080p @27" is fine but 1440p would be ideal for sure at this size. Unless you have your nose pressed up against the screen 1080p will work ok. If you sit back at the proper distance that is.
Heck I play on a 60" Samsung HDTV but sit back about 12 feet from it on the couch and it looks pretty good for such a big screen. Before that I used to play on a 125" 1080p screen from my theater projector but sat about 22 feet back from it and it looked good from that distance and movies looked even better because of the size of the screen. The only reason I switched to the TV upstairs was because the projector is down stairs and it kinda got lonely down there with everyone else in the house all upstairs all of the time...lol Reply