Gone in 240 Hz: Lenovo’ Legion Y25-25 ‘Fast IPS’ Monitor w/ FreeSync at CES 2020

Lenovo seems to be getting more serious about gaming than it has ever been and its CES announcements just prove the theory. In a bid to address gamers demanding no-compromise performance, the company has announced its Legion Y25-25, a 24.5-inch Full-HD gaming display that uses a ‘Fast IPS’ panel featuring fine color reproduction and a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate.

Traditionally, 240 Hz displays relied on TN panels that have their downsides when it comes to colors and viewing angles, making them unsuitable for some users. But with the arrival of Full-HD Fast IPS panels from AU Optronics, it is likely that popularity of 240 Hz LCDs will get higher. With its Legion Y25-25, Lenovo is among the first suppliers to introduce a 24.5-inch IPS display featuring a 1920x1080 resolution, 400 nits max brightness, 178°/178° viewing angles, a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz (with AMD’s FreeSync compatibility), and a 1 ms GtG response time.

From industrial design point of view, the Legion Y25-25 takes a page from Lenovo’s book and therefore has a minimalist look. The monitor has extremely thin bezels (enabling to build ‘borderless’ multi-monitor configurations), a stand that can adjust height, tilt, swivel, and even supports portrait mode, as well as a headphone hook. As for connectivity, the Legion Y25-25 has a DisplayPort 1.2. an HDMI 2.0, a multi-port USB 3.0 hub, and a headphone jack.

Lenovo plans to start sales of the Legion Y25-25 sometimes in June for $319.99. While the product will not be the first 24.5-inch IPS display with a 240 Hz refresh rate on the market, its price looks rather competitive given its capabilities.

Source: Lenovo