Gone in 0.5 ms: BenQ Unveils Zowie XL2746S 240 Hz Monitor w/ 0.5 ms Response Time

IPS technology has recently evolved to the point where 240 Hz refresh rates have started enter the territory of displays for hardcore gamers that were previously dominated by TN panels. However, TN technology still has a trick up its sleeve, and that is a very low grey-to-grey response times. Taking advantage of this last technical superiority, BenQ this week introduced its latest gaming display for e-sports professionals, the Zowie XL2746S. As expected from a Zowie monitor, it has a host of features aimed at gamers, going beyond just capabilities of its panel.

BenQ’s Zowie XL2746S LCD uses a 27-inch Full-HD TN panel featuring up to 320 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate, and a 0.5 ms GtG response time. Since we are dealing with a TN panel, its viewing angles and color quality are expected to be poor, so we are only talking about support for sRGB color gamut, without wider color ranges like DCI-P3.

The Zowie XL2746S monitor supports VESA’s Adaptive-Sync technology and carries AMD’s FreeSync badge. In addition, the display supports DyAc+ technology that makes fast-paced action scenes look less blurry (keep in mind that this cannot co-exist with FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync), Black eQualizer to enhance dark scenes, and Color Vibrance to adjust color tones to make scenes more defined.

Designed specifically for hardcore gamers and e-sports athletes, BenQ’s Zowie monitors feature a special hood to reduce distractions and possible light glare, and also provide some protection against prying eyes during tournaments. They also come with a stand that can be adjusted in height, swivel, and tilt; and they are equipped with a hockey puck-shaped controller pad that can activate an appropriate profile quickly.

As for connectivity, the Zowie XL2746S has a DisplayPort 1.2a, a DVI-D DL, and two HDMI (2.0 and 1.4) inputs. In addition, the LCD also has audio connectors, as well as a dual-port USB 3.0 hub.

BenQ's Display w/ a 240 Hz Refresh & 0.5 ms Response Time The Zowie XL2746S Panel 27-inch class TN Native Resolution 1920 × 1080 Maximum Refresh Rate 240 Hz Dynamic Refresh Tech AdaptiveSync

FreeSync Range ? Hz Brightness 320 cd/m² Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angles 170°/160° horizontal/vertical Response Time 0.5 ms GtG Pixel Pitch ~0.3113 mm² Pixel Density ~81 PPI Color Gamut Support sRGB (?) Inputs 1×DP 1.2a

1×DVI-D DL

1×HDMI 1.4

1×HDMI 2.0 Audio audio connectors VESA Mounts - Warranty ? years Additional Information ? Retail Price €629

BenQ’s Zowie XL2746S monitor is now available in Europe directly from the manufacturer for €629.

Related Reading:

Source: BenQ (via PC Watch)