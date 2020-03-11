Micron Develops uMCP with LPDDR5 & 96L 3D NAND for Midrange 5G Smartphones

Micron Develops uMCP with LPDDR5 & 96L 3D NAND for Midrange 5G Smartphonesby Anton Shilov on March 11, 2020 5:30 PM EST
Micron this week has announced that it has started sampling the industry’s first multichip package (MCP) that integrates LPDDR5-6400 DRAM and 96-layer 3D NAND flash memory. The uMCP5 device is aimed at midrange 5G smartphones that require fast DRAM as well as high-performance storage.
Micron’s uMCP5 device packs 12 GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory in a dual-channel arrangement, 256 GB of 96-layer 3D TLC NAND storage with a UFS interface, as well as an onboard controller. The LPDDR5 dies are made on the company's 2nd Generation 10nm process technology, while the company hasn't commented on the NAND. Combined, the complete uMCP5 chip uses a 297-pin standard BGA package.
Overall, uMCP packages that integrate both DRAM and 3D NAND enable smartphone manufacturers to reduce the footprint that is needed for RAM and storage. Micron says that its uMCP5 uses 40% less space than two (separate) memory chips, while also providing a 50% increase of memory and storage bandwidth when compared to previous-generation solutions.
All told, Micron's latest uMCP devices come as demand for LPDDR5 is taking off, and demand for higher performance storage overall is booming. On top of 5G's faster speeds putting more demand on quick local storage, the latest handsets in general feature increasingly better cameras and displays than predecessors, all of which generates more data to load and store. So there's a need for faster memory and non-volatile storage, not only for 5G smartphones, but higher-end 4G/LTE smartphones as well.
Micron’s uMCP5 package is currently sampling to select partners.
faiakes - Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - linkHow is this midrange? Reply
Ryan Smith - Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - linkHigh-end phones tend to utilize SoCs with their RAM on-package in a PoP fashion. Off-package RAM is more of a midrange phone design choice. Reply