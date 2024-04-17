Samsung Unveils 10.7Gbps LPDDR5X Memory - The Fastest Yet

Samsung today has announced that they have developed an even faster generation of LPDDR5X memory that is set to top out at LPDDR5X-10700 speeds. The updated memory is slated to offer 25% better performance and 30% greater capacity compared to existing mobile DRAM devices from the company. The new chips also appear to be tangibly faster than Micron's LPDDR5X memory and SK hynix's LPDDR5T chips.

Samsung's forthcoming LPDDR5X devices feature a data transfer rate of 10.7 GT/s as well as maximum capacity per stack of 32 GB. This allows Samsung's clients to equip their latest smartphones or laptops with 32 GB of low-power memory using just one DRAM package, which greatly simplifies their designs. Samsung says that 32 GB of memory will be particularly beneficial for on-device AI applications.

Samsung is using its latest-generation 12nm-class DRAM process technology to make its LPDDR5X-10700 devices, which allows the company to achieve the smallest LPDDR device size in the industry, the memory maker said.

In terms of power efficiency, Samsung claims that they have integrated multiple new power-saving features into the new LPDDR5X devices. These include an optimized power variation system that adjusts energy consumption based on workload, and expanded intervals for low-power mode that extend the periods of energy saving. These innovations collectively enhance power efficiency by 25% compared to earlier versions, benefiting mobile platforms by extending battery life, the company said.

“As demand for low-power, high-performance memory increases, LPDDR DRAM is expected to expand its applications from mainly mobile to other areas that traditionally require higher performance and reliability such as PCs, accelerators, servers and automobiles,” said YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning of the Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to innovate and deliver optimized products for the upcoming on-device AI era through close collaboration with customers.”

Samsung plans to initiate mass production of the 10.7 GT/s LPDDR5X DRAM in the second half of this year. This follows a series of compatibility tests with mobile application processors and device manufacturers to ensure seamless integration into future products.