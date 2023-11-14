SK hynix Ships LPDDR5T: 9600 MT/s Memory for Smartphones

SK hynix had started volume shipments of its LPDDR5T-9600 memory for high-end smartphones, the company announced this week. So far, the company's LPDDR6 'Turbo' memory with a 9600 MT/s data transfer speed has been certified to work with two range-topping mobile application processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek.

SK hynix's LPDDR5T-9600 memory is available in 16 GB packages with a VDD voltage range of 1.01V to 1.12V and a VDDQ of 0.5v. Notably, this VDD range is just slightly over the LPDDR5X specfication (1.00V to 1.1V), which shouldn't be a serious problem, but likely warrants some extra compatibility testing with existing chips.

Smartphone and SoC manufacturers have a great incentive to validate SK hynix's LPDDR5T-9600 and Micron's LPDDR5X-9600 memory as these modules offer a 76.8 GB/s peak bandwidth, up 12.5% from 68.2 GB/s offered by LPDDR5X-8533.

So far, SK Hynix's LPDDR6T-9600 modules have been certified by Qualcomm for its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile SoC as well as MediaTek for its Dimensity 9300 and some subsequent processors. Meanwhile, SK Hynix confirmed that it had begun shipments of its LPDDR6T-9600 devices to Vivo, which will use it for X100 and X100 Pro mobile application processors.

Following the latest trends, SK hynix mentions that its very fast LPDDR5T-9600 memory will be particularly useful for on-device AI applications. And, of course, faster DRAM is always welcomed for graphics intensive mobile applications, such as games.

"Smartphones are becoming essential devices for implementing on-device AI technology as the AI era kicks into full swing," said Myoungsoo Park, Vice President and Head of DRAM Marketing at SK hynix. "There is a growing demand for high-performing, high-capacity mobile DRAMs in the market. We will continue to lead the premium DRAM market based on our technological leadership in AI memories, while staying in tune with market demands."