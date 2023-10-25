Micron and SK hynix Ship LPDDR5-9600 Memory for Next-Gen Smartphones

Micron and SK hynix Ship LPDDR5-9600 Memory for Next-Gen Smartphonesby Anton Shilov on October 25, 2023 9:30 AM EST
Fast memory is crucial for the performance of high-end system-on-chips that are getting more sophisticated every year. When it comes to smartphones, the most obvious way to boost memory performance is to push its data transfer rate. Apparently, this is what Micron and SK Hynix are doing with their new LPDDR5X and LPDDR5T DRAMs that boast a data transfer rate of 9.6 GT/s.
Micron's LPDDR5X-9600 memory devices are made on the company's latest 1β (1-beta) process technology. They are offered in up to 16 GB x64 packages (though it is unclear how many actual memory devices these packages integrate). Micron says that its LPDDR5X made on its latest production node boasts up to 30% lower power consumption compared to competing LPDDR5X ICs made on 1α (1-alpha) technology, though this is something to be expected.
Micron does not disclose how it managed to increase the data transfer rate of its LPDDR5X to 9.6 GT/s, which is a 12% increase compared to 8.53 GT/s, which was once considered the highest speed of LPDDR5X memory. The only thing that the company discloses is that these ICs boast 'enhanced' dynamic voltage and frequency scaling, although DVFS is a part of LPDDR5X specification.
"Generative AI is poised to unleash unprecedented productivity, ease of use, and personalization for smartphone users by delivering the power of large language models to flagship mobile phones," said Mark Montierth, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Mobile Business Unit. "Micron's 1β LPDDR5X combined with Qualcomm Technologies' AI-optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform empowers smartphone manufacturers with the next-generation performance and power efficiency essential to enabling revolutionary AI technology at the edge."
SK Hynix is another company to start shipping LPDDR5-9600 memory today, which calls its fastest LPDDR5 DRAMs LPDDR5T (T stands for Turbo). The new memory will be available in 16 GB packages with a VDD voltage range of 1.01V to 1.12V and a VDDQ of 0.5v. By contrast, LPDDR5X should have a maximum VDD voltage of 1.1V, so LPDDR5T is slightly out of LPDDR5X spec.
Meanwhile, both Micron's LPDDR5X-9600 and SK Hynix's LPDDR5T-9600 are compatible with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip for smartphones, the two compares announced on Tuesday. Micron is already shipping its 16 GB LPDDR 9.6 GT/s modules featuring a 76.8 GB/s peak bandwidth, so expect some of Qualcomm's partners to use the world's fastest mobile memory shortly. SK Hynix's module has been validated by Qualcomm, so the South Korean company will likely begin commercial shipments of its LPDDR5T-9600 product soon.
"We are thrilled that we have met our customers' needs for the ultra-high performance mobile DRAM with the provision of the LPDDR5T," said Sungsoo Ryu, head of DRAM Product Planning at SK Hynix.
brucethemoose - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - linkCan we get some of this on desktops, please?
I'm ready to trade away DIMMs for packaged RAM if we get speeds/voltages like this. Reply
meacupla - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - linkYeah, the writing is on the wall for DDR5 DIMM. It's slow, power hungry, and can't even hit these speeds. Desktops should switch over to CAMM or SODIMM that can be attached closer to the CPU. Reply
nandnandnand - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - linkActually, SODIMM is confirmed dead after this generation in favor of CAMM, and DIMMs will be around for at least another generation. DDR5-12600 DIMMs are possible. Reply
meacupla - Thursday, October 26, 2023 - linkI'm fine with DDR5 SODIMM being canned. It runs too hot with a stacked layout.
Desktop DIMM should go straight to CAMM as well.
DDR5-12600MT/s is what? 8400? Is it the Triden Z5 with 40-52-52-134 at 1.4V?
Disgusting Reply
kpb321 - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - linkLots of people complain about the soldered down ram in Apple products or thin and light laptops asking for exactly the opposite. Socketed so it can be upgraded later in life or just to avoid the premium of buying the memory from the OEM. LPCAMM might be able to mostly give use the best of both worlds. LPDDRx speed and power advantages but still user up-gradable. Reply
PeachNCream - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - linkI think soldered RAM is less of a problem now than it was in the past. Almost out of the box, PCs needed a RAM upgrade just to be usable about 20 years ago. Now, though 8GB is a bit of a pinch for some people, mundane workloads like poking around the web, communicating, crunching a spreadsheet and whatnot are all not in dire straits and 8GB has been kind of a standard experience since Ivy Bridge was a thing a decade ago. Yeah I wouldn't buy a NEW PC with only 8GB, but the laptops my office supplies to employees and purchased in 2021 had 8GB. They work okay. 16 would have been better for longevity, but life cycle replacement is coming in about a year so no one cares enough to do anything about it even though they have a single memory stick and could be easily upgraded. At this point, I'd argue that soldered RAM is good enough if it saves costs, power, and leaves a little more internal volume for battery or an extra USB port. Reply
ballsystemlord - Thursday, October 26, 2023 - linkAlthough RAM BW hasn't been able to keep up with compute performance, that doesn't mean that soldering DRAM down will alleviate the problem. If anything, we could try and have more channels if we want more BW from our RAM.
If we tried the soldered down approach, then MBs would have to be much bigger and the manufacturers of MBs would have to produce many more models leading to a huge increase in cost. What's more, when your RAM goes bad, you'd have to replace the whole MB.
So personally, I'll stick to socketed RAM. Reply
brucethemoose - Thursday, October 26, 2023 - linkMore channels also means much more cost.
The RAM could be packaged on the CPU like Apple's M series, and the CPU could still be socketed. This would *decrease* the cost of the motherboard too, as it no longer has to run all those RAM traces. Reply
Doug_S - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - linkYou're sacrificing latency for low power and bandwidth by using LPDDR5 instead of DIMMs. Reply
Samus - Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - linkWith the size of modern CPU caches, RAM latency is becoming less and less important. Reply