Micron Shipping LPDDR5 DRAM

Micron Shipping LPDDR5 DRAMby Billy Tallis on February 6, 2020 8:30 AM EST
Micron has announced their first LPDDR5 DRAM is in mass production and now shipping to customers. The new RAM is significantly faster and more power efficient than LPDDR4x. One of the first products to use the new LPDDR5 will be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone.
Micron's LPDDR5 is available in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB packages, with speeds of 5.5Gbps and 6.4Gbps per pin. The faster speed grade is a 50% improvement over their fastest LPDDR4x products (4266Mbps per pin), and Micron also claims better than 20% reduction in power use compared to LPDDR4x. Micron will also soon be offering multi-chip packages pairing LPDDR5 with UFS-based flash storage; these products will be available sometime during the first half of the year.
The most visible applications for LPDDR5 will be this year's crop of flagship smartphones, but Micron is also targeting automotive and networking applications with the obligatory references to 5G and AI driving demand for faster memory.
milkywayer - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkAnd dell will be buying this and putting a whole total of 4GB ram again in their $1000 xps laptops next year. Reply
haukionkannel - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkWaste not want not! Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkThat's assuming that Intel's mobile line gets around to supporting LPDDR5 by next year. Given how long it took to get entirely off LPDDR3, I think we're more likely to see Dell get trickle down sometime in 2022 at which time they might decide we really only need 2GB of RAM at $1200 which is due to inflation of course. Reply
valinor89 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - link"Micron's LPDDR5 is available in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB packages"
Would'nt the minimum be 6GB? Reply
plopke - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkIn before OEMs ask "can't you make 4gb dimms" so we can screw over our customers for a other couple of years. The artificial segmentation these days is beyond ridicules,hopeless and sometimes just sad in many industries. Reply
Cliff34 - Thursday, February 6, 2020 - linkThere is no cpu AMD or Intel that takes DDR5 right now, right? Reply