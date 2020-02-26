ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
NZXT Debuts H1 Mini-ITX Case for Big Gaming Rigs & NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC

 by Anton Shilov on February 26, 2020 4:00 PM EST
Small form-factor gaming PCs are on the rise these days, but because leading-edge components like CPUs and GPUs tend to produce a lot of heat and therefore require bulky cooling systems, it is not easy to build a truly compact PC with top-of-the-range components. Some makers of chassis attempt to design compact cases for gaming desktops, and this week NZXT introduced its Mini-ITX case for systems with leading-edge hardware. Alongside the Mini-ITX case, the company also unveiled its NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC that packs Intel’s Core i9-9900K and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

The NZXT H1 Mini-ITX case is dual-chamber 13.6-liter vertical chassis made of stainless steel and tempered glass that can house a Mini-ITX motherboard, an up to 305-mm long 2.5-wide graphics card, and two 2.5-inch storage devices. The case measures 187 mm × 387.7 mm × 187.6 mm, which is a little bit larger than one comes to expect from a Mini-ITX chassis, but which is still considerably more compact than almost any Micro-ATX case. The chassis has air intakes on two sides out of four, to ensure proper cooling for the internal hardware.

NZXT’s H1 comes with a pre-installed 140-mm closed-loop CPU liquid cooling system, a PCIe 3.0 x16 riser card, filters on air intakes, and a 650 W SFX-L 80 Plus modular PSU. The upper panel has a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C connector as well as a 3.5-mm combo audio jack. As the case — set to be available in black or white — is stuffed by default with a PSU and a cooler, the product will retail for a higher $349 price.

In addition to the case itself, NZXT will offer its pre-built BLD H1 Mini PC that is based on Intel’s Core i9-9900K CPU as well as NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition graphics card. The system uses the ASUS ROG Strix Z390-I motherboard and is equipped with Team Group’s 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and Intel’s 1 TB 660p SSD. The system costs $1,999.

Source: NZXT

3 Comments

  • J3EBS - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - link

    I'm esctatic to (finally) see a good, competitively priced and feature-rich sub-20L case from one of the major manufacturers. With the likes of the Ncase, Dan case, Louqe etc. always being so hard to find, the demand for this will be high and hopefully others follow suit. Reply

  • Alistair - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - link

    i personally dislike our obsession with litres, the most efficient dimensions for high volume in a smaller size is the cube, so when they make a weird long or tall case, they can claim it is small because it has a small volume, which seems silly personally

    Lian Li TU150's 312mm x 203mm x 375mm is just as small as this one's 187 mm × 387.7 mm × 187.6 mm in my opinion...     Reply

  • Alistair - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - link

    i guess i'm wondering, can the NZXT work well on it's side so that it is 387mm long instead of tall? anyone know? Reply
