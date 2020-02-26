NZXT Debuts H1 Mini-ITX Case for Big Gaming Rigs & NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC

Small form-factor gaming PCs are on the rise these days, but because leading-edge components like CPUs and GPUs tend to produce a lot of heat and therefore require bulky cooling systems, it is not easy to build a truly compact PC with top-of-the-range components. Some makers of chassis attempt to design compact cases for gaming desktops, and this week NZXT introduced its Mini-ITX case for systems with leading-edge hardware. Alongside the Mini-ITX case, the company also unveiled its NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC that packs Intel’s Core i9-9900K and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

The NZXT H1 Mini-ITX case is dual-chamber 13.6-liter vertical chassis made of stainless steel and tempered glass that can house a Mini-ITX motherboard, an up to 305-mm long 2.5-wide graphics card, and two 2.5-inch storage devices. The case measures 187 mm × 387.7 mm × 187.6 mm, which is a little bit larger than one comes to expect from a Mini-ITX chassis, but which is still considerably more compact than almost any Micro-ATX case. The chassis has air intakes on two sides out of four, to ensure proper cooling for the internal hardware.

NZXT’s H1 comes with a pre-installed 140-mm closed-loop CPU liquid cooling system, a PCIe 3.0 x16 riser card, filters on air intakes, and a 650 W SFX-L 80 Plus modular PSU. The upper panel has a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C connector as well as a 3.5-mm combo audio jack. As the case — set to be available in black or white — is stuffed by default with a PSU and a cooler, the product will retail for a higher $349 price.

In addition to the case itself, NZXT will offer its pre-built BLD H1 Mini PC that is based on Intel’s Core i9-9900K CPU as well as NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition graphics card. The system uses the ASUS ROG Strix Z390-I motherboard and is equipped with Team Group’s 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and Intel’s 1 TB 660p SSD. The system costs $1,999.

Source: NZXT