NZXT Unveils Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 Series Closed-Loop CPU Coolers
NZXT has introduced its new Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 closed-loop CPU coolers. The coolers are compatible with all modern platforms and are based on Asetek’s latest pumps, offering a blend between performance and quiet operation. Like all modern hardware for enthusiasts, the look of the coolers can be customized using the company’s proprietary software.
The new NZXT Kraken X-3 series includes 240 mm, 280 mm, and 360 mm radiator models, while the more expensive NZXT Kraken Z-3 family is comprised of a 280 mm and a 360 mm SKUs. All five closed-loop coolers are based on Asetek’s 7th Generation pump, which uses a 800 - 2,800 RPM motor. Paired with the Asetek pump are NZXT’s Aer P120 fans, which offer an operational range from 500 to 2,000 RPM and are rated to generate 21 dBA - 36 dBA of noise. The cooling systems use rubber tubing with a nylon braided sleeve as well as caps with a 360° rotation orientation feature, so that the cap can be installed in any direction.
The more affordable NZXT Kraken X-3 comes with a 10% bigger LED ring (when compared to previous models) with a rotable top featuring the company’s logotype. The more expensive NZXT Kraken Z-3 has a 2.36-inch LCD screen that can display various useful information (or just a picture) in 24-bit color, thus allowing to completely customize the look of the cooler.
As for compatibility, the new all-in-one coolers from NZXT can work with all modern CPUs from AMD and Intel, including those that use mainstream AM4 or LGA1155 form-factors as well as HEDT CPUs featuring LGA2066 and TR4 packages.
|Specifications of NZXT Kraken X3 & Kraken Z3 Cooling Systems
|General Specifications
|Fan (single)
|Speed (RPM)
|500-2,000±300 RPM
|Airflow (CFM)
|18.28 - 73.11 CFM
|Static Pressure (mm-H2O)
|0.18 ~ 2.93 mm-H2O
|Noise (dBA)
|21 - 36
|Power
|3.84 W
|MTBF (hrs)
|≧60,000 @ unknown oC
|Connector
|4-pin PWM connector
|Pump
|Speed (RPM)
|800 – 2,800±300 RPM
|Life Expectancy
|? @ unknown oC
|Power
|4.8 W
|Tubing Length
|400 mm
|Compatibility
|AMD
|AM4, TR4
|Intel
|LGA 1151, 1150, 1155, 1156, 1366, 2011, 2011-3, 2066
|TDP
|? W
NZXT’s latest Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 closed-loop CPU coolers are immediately available in the USA directly from the company and will be launched in other countries next month. The cheapest Kraken X53 carries an MSRP of $129.99, whereas the most expensive Kraken Z73 is priced at $279.99.
|NZXT Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 Coolers
|Size
|MSRP
|Kraken X53
|240 mm
|$129.99
|Kraken X63
|280 mm
|$149.99
|Kraken X73
|360 mm
|$179.99
|Kraken Z63
|280 mm
|$249.99
|Kraken Z73
|360 mm
|$279.99
Source: NZXT
