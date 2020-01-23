NZXT Releases C-Series PSUs: 80Plus Gold and up to 850W, Built By Seasonic

NZXT has introduced its new lineup of essential power supplies for gaming systems that promise high quality at reasonable prices. NZXT’s modular C-series PSUs will be available in 650 W, 750 W, and 850 W capacities that will also support the latest high-end graphics cards to drive gaming sessions, as well as Zero-RPM mode under low loads for quiet operation.

The NZXT C-series power supplies are made by Seasonic, which produces PSUs for numerous brands, and has a reptuation for building high-quality PSUs. Accordingly, the Seasonic-built units are using ‘high-quality components’ and are compliant with the ATX12 v2.4/EPS12V v2.92 specifications. The power supplies conform to the 80Plus Gold requirements, so they are they are mandated to be 87% - 92% efficient under a 50% or 100% load as well as 87% - 90% efficient under a 20% load.

NZXT’s C-series PSUs measure 150×150×86 mm and therefore they can fit into any ATX-compliant computer case, including smaller ones. All devices are equipped with a 120-mm fluid dynamic bearing fan that produces up to 32.3 dBA noise, but which can work in Zero-RPM mode (activated with a press of a button) when the load is light.

NZXT C-Series PSUs Output Specifications 650 W 750 W 850W Rated Combined Rated Combined Rated Combined +3.3V 20 A 100 W 20 A 100 W 20 A 100 W +5V 20 A 20 A 20 A +12V 54 A 648 W 62 A 648 W 70 A 840 W -12V 0.3 A 3.6 W 0.3 A 3.6 W 0.3 A 3.6 W +5Vsb 3 A 15 W 3 A 15 W 3 A 15 W Total Power 650 W 750 W 850 W

Rated for 650 W, 750 W, and 850 W, NZXT’s C-series PSUs can handle performance gaming PCs with one or two AMD Radeon VII or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards (two high-end boards are supported only by the 850 W SKU), up to eight SATA drives, and three or six peripherals.

NZXT C-Series PSUs Connectivity Specifications Connector type 650 W 750 W 850 W ATX 24 Pin 1 EPS 4+4 Pin 1 EPS 8 Pin - PCIe 6+2 Pin 2 4 6 SATA 8 4P Molex 3 6 Floppy -

NZXT will start sales of its C-series PSUs shortly first in the USA and then in the rest of the world. The cheapest 650 W model is priced at $109.99, the mid-range 750 W SKU costs $119.99, and the higher-end 850 W version carries a $129.99 price tag. The power supplies are backed with a 10-year warranty, which is becoming increasingly common for mid-range and high-end PSUs.

Related Reading:

Source: NZXT