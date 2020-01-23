NZXT Releases C-Series PSUs: 80Plus Gold and up to 850W, Built By Seasonic

NZXT Releases C-Series PSUs: 80Plus Gold and up to 850W, Built By Seasonicby Anton Shilov on January 23, 2020 11:30 AM EST
NZXT has introduced its new lineup of essential power supplies for gaming systems that promise high quality at reasonable prices. NZXT’s modular C-series PSUs will be available in 650 W, 750 W, and 850 W capacities that will also support the latest high-end graphics cards to drive gaming sessions, as well as Zero-RPM mode under low loads for quiet operation.
The NZXT C-series power supplies are made by Seasonic, which produces PSUs for numerous brands, and has a reptuation for building high-quality PSUs. Accordingly, the Seasonic-built units are using ‘high-quality components’ and are compliant with the ATX12 v2.4/EPS12V v2.92 specifications. The power supplies conform to the 80Plus Gold requirements, so they are they are mandated to be 87% - 92% efficient under a 50% or 100% load as well as 87% - 90% efficient under a 20% load.
NZXT’s C-series PSUs measure 150×150×86 mm and therefore they can fit into any ATX-compliant computer case, including smaller ones. All devices are equipped with a 120-mm fluid dynamic bearing fan that produces up to 32.3 dBA noise, but which can work in Zero-RPM mode (activated with a press of a button) when the load is light.
|NZXT C-Series PSUs Output Specifications
|650 W
|750 W
|850W
|Rated
|Combined
|Rated
|Combined
|Rated
|Combined
|+3.3V
|20 A
|100 W
|20 A
|100 W
|20 A
|100 W
|+5V
|20 A
|20 A
|20 A
|+12V
|54 A
|648 W
|62 A
|648 W
|70 A
|840 W
|-12V
|0.3 A
|3.6 W
|0.3 A
|3.6 W
|0.3 A
|3.6 W
|+5Vsb
|3 A
|15 W
|3 A
|15 W
|3 A
|15 W
|Total Power
|650 W
|750 W
|850 W
Rated for 650 W, 750 W, and 850 W, NZXT’s C-series PSUs can handle performance gaming PCs with one or two AMD Radeon VII or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards (two high-end boards are supported only by the 850 W SKU), up to eight SATA drives, and three or six peripherals.
|NZXT C-Series PSUs Connectivity Specifications
|Connector type
|650 W
|750 W
|850 W
|ATX 24 Pin
|1
|EPS 4+4 Pin
|1
|EPS 8 Pin
|-
|PCIe 6+2 Pin
|2
|4
|6
|SATA
|8
|4P Molex
|3
|6
|Floppy
|-
NZXT will start sales of its C-series PSUs shortly first in the USA and then in the rest of the world. The cheapest 650 W model is priced at $109.99, the mid-range 750 W SKU costs $119.99, and the higher-end 850 W version carries a $129.99 price tag. The power supplies are backed with a 10-year warranty, which is becoming increasingly common for mid-range and high-end PSUs.
Source: NZXT
