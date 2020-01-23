ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
NZXT Releases C-Series PSUs: 80Plus Gold and up to 850W, Built By Seasonic

 by Anton Shilov on January 23, 2020 11:30 AM EST
NZXT has introduced its new lineup of essential power supplies for gaming systems that promise high quality at reasonable prices. NZXT’s modular C-series PSUs will be available in 650 W, 750 W, and 850 W capacities that will also support the latest high-end graphics cards to drive gaming sessions, as well as Zero-RPM mode under low loads for quiet operation.

The NZXT C-series power supplies are made by Seasonic, which produces PSUs for numerous brands, and has a reptuation for building high-quality PSUs. Accordingly, the Seasonic-built units are using ‘high-quality components’ and are compliant with the ATX12 v2.4/EPS12V v2.92 specifications. The power supplies conform to the 80Plus Gold requirements, so they are they are mandated to be 87% - 92% efficient under a 50% or 100% load as well as 87% - 90% efficient under a 20% load.

NZXT’s C-series PSUs measure 150×150×86 mm and therefore they can fit into any ATX-compliant computer case, including smaller ones. All devices are equipped with a 120-mm fluid dynamic bearing fan that produces up to 32.3 dBA noise, but which can work in Zero-RPM mode (activated with a press of a button) when the load is light.

NZXT C-Series PSUs Output Specifications
  650 W 750 W 850W
Rated Combined Rated Combined Rated Combined
+3.3V 20 A 100 W 20 A 100 W 20 A 100 W
+5V 20 A 20 A 20 A
+12V 54 A 648 W 62 A 648 W 70 A  840 W
-12V 0.3 A 3.6 W 0.3 A 3.6 W 0.3 A 3.6 W
+5Vsb 3 A 15 W 3 A 15 W 3 A 15 W
Total Power 650 W 750 W 850 W

Rated for 650 W, 750 W, and 850 W, NZXT’s C-series PSUs can handle performance gaming PCs with one or two AMD Radeon VII or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards (two high-end boards are supported only by the 850 W SKU), up to eight SATA drives, and three or six peripherals.

NZXT C-Series PSUs Connectivity Specifications
Connector type 650 W 750 W 850 W
ATX 24 Pin 1
EPS 4+4 Pin 1
EPS 8 Pin -
PCIe 6+2 Pin 2 4 6
SATA 8
4P Molex 3 6
Floppy -

NZXT will start sales of its C-series PSUs shortly first in the USA and then in the rest of the world. The cheapest 650 W model is priced at $109.99, the mid-range 750 W SKU costs $119.99, and the higher-end 850 W version carries a $129.99 price tag. The power supplies are backed with a 10-year warranty, which is becoming increasingly common for mid-range and high-end PSUs.

Source: NZXT

