CES 2020: ASUS Unveils ROG Z11 Mini ITX Chassis For Gamers

CES 2020: ASUS Unveils ROG Z11 Mini ITX Chassis For Gamersby Gavin Bonshor on January 13, 2020 1:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Cases/cooling/PSUs
- Mini ITX
- Asus
- ROG
- Trade Shows
- Chassis
- CES 2020
- ROG Z11
In addition to its new notebook, Chromebook, and system announced during CES 2020, ASUS has unveiled a new gaming chassis designed for mini-ITX motherboards. The ASUS ROG Z11 features an 11-degree tilted interior design for improved heat dissipation and better cable management.
The ASUS ROG Z11 case is constructed with an aluminium outer frame, with steel interior, and comes with a specially designed motherboard try which is off to an 11-degree angle in comparison to standard motherboard tray implementations. This design is to allow for more airflow which is critical in high-performance systems that are using smaller form factors such as mini-ITX. Due to the implementation of the design, users can position the ROG Z11 upright which resembles a more conventional design, or on its side.
Hardware compatibility in generic mini-ITX systems can be a little lacklustre, but the ASUS ROG Z11 is designed to accommodate full-size power supplies and has good support for cooling. Supplied with the ROG Z11 is three 140 mm cooling fans, with support for a 240 mm radiator at the rear. Users can also install a 120 mm radiator in the bottom of the chassis.
On the front panel is a LiveDash 1.77" OLED screen which is also featured on the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme rear panel cover, and allows users to upload and customize the panel with GIFs and animations. The front I/O panel includes a single USB 3.1 G2 Type-C, one USB 3.1 G2 Type-A, and two USB 2.0 ports, with a button to control the addressable RGB lighting.
At present, ASUS hasn't revealed any information about the pricing or availability, but it is expected to be launched sometime this year.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
4 Comments
View All Comments
ToTTenTranz - Monday, January 13, 2020 - linkIsn't making a big case kind of defeating the purpose of implementing ITX in the first place?
I've seen gaming mATX cases smaller than that.. Reply
DigitalFreak - Monday, January 13, 2020 - linkEverything is full size except the motherboard... Reply
ikjadoon - Monday, January 13, 2020 - linkDisappointing because the SFX power supply market has grown a lot: over 50+ models on PCPartPicker from Corsair, Seasonic, EVGA, Silverstone, Thermaltake, Enermax, be quiet!, Lian Li, FSP, etc.
300W to 800W available at pretty decent pricing. There was *no need* for a mini-ITX = single-GPU + 240mm max radiator system to use a bloody ATX power supply.
Bad call, ASUS. Try again next year.
//
And Anandtech, please explain how so many SFX power supplies are still "a little lacklustre" for hardware compatibility. Reply
ikjadoon - Monday, January 13, 2020 - linkSource: https://pcpartpicker.com/products/power-supply/#t=... Reply