Hot Chips 2021 Live Blog: Graphics (Intel, AMD, Google, Xilinx)

05:50PM EDT - Q: PV of 45TF FP32 compute - 45 TF of FP64? A: Yes

05:48PM EDT - Q&A

05:48PM EDT - Customers early next year

05:47PM EDT - 45 TFLOPs of sustained perf

05:47PM EDT - OneAPI support

05:46PM EDT - Xe Link Tile built in less than a year

05:45PM EDT - 640mm2 per base tile, built on Intel 7

05:44PM EDT - Compute tiles built on TSMC N5

05:44PM EDT - Order of magnitude more Foveros connections than other previous designs

05:43PM EDT - booted a few days after first silicon back

05:43PM EDT - Run Foveros at 1.5x frequency initially thought to minimize foveros connections

05:43PM EDT - Floorplan locked very early

05:42PM EDT - Learned a lot

05:42PM EDT - lots of challenges

05:42PM EDT - MDFI interconnect traffic

05:41PM EDT - 5 different process nodes

05:41PM EDT - EMIB + Foveros

05:41PM EDT - Lots of new stuff

05:40PM EDT - Advanced packaging

05:39PM EDT - 1 million INT8/clock in one system

05:39PM EDT - OCP Accelerator Module

05:39PM EDT - 8 GPUs in OAM

05:38PM EDT - not for CPU-to-GPU

05:38PM EDT - 8 fully connected GPUs through embedded switch

05:38PM EDT - GPU to GPU communication

05:38PM EDT - connected directly through packaging

05:37PM EDT - Support 2 stacks

05:37PM EDT - 8 Xe Links

05:37PM EDT - 64 Xe Cores, 64 RT Units, 4 hardware contextsd, L2 cache, 4 HBM2e controllers

05:37PM EDT - Stack is four Slices

05:36PM EDT - ProVis and content creation

05:36PM EDT - One slice has 16 Xe Cores, 16 RT units, 1 hardware context

05:36PM EDT - 8192 x INT8 per Xe-Core

05:35PM EDT - Software configurable scratch pad shared memory

05:35PM EDT - Large 512 KB L1 cache per Xe Core

05:35PM EDT - Each core in HPC has 8x 512-bit vectors, 8x4096-bit matrix engines, 8-deep systloic array

05:34PM EDT - No longer EUs - Xe Cores now

05:34PM EDT - Xe-Core

05:34PM EDT - broad set of datatypes

05:34PM EDT - Exascale market needs scale

05:33PM EDT - Four variants of Xe

05:33PM EDT - Scale is very important

05:33PM EDT - Aiming for 500x over Intel's previous best GPU

05:32PM EDT - One of the most complex projects at Intel

05:31PM EDT - Stream is starting! We have Intel, AMD, Google, Xilinx

05:28PM EDT - Welcome to Hot Chips! This is the annual conference all about the latest, greatest, and upcoming big silicon that gets us all excited. Stay tuned during Monday and Tuesday for our regular AnandTech Live Blogs.