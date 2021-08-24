Hot Chips 2021 Live Blog: Graphics (Intel, AMD, Google, Xilinx)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 24, 2021 5:20 PM EST
- Posted in
- GPUs
- AMD
- Intel
- Edge
- Trade Shows
- Xilinx
- Live Blog
- 7nm
- Ponte Vecchio
- RDNA2
- Hot Chips 33
- VCU
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
05:50PM EDT - Q: PV of 45TF FP32 compute - 45 TF of FP64? A: Yes
05:48PM EDT - Q&A
05:48PM EDT - Customers early next year
05:47PM EDT - 45 TFLOPs of sustained perf
05:47PM EDT - OneAPI support
05:46PM EDT - Xe Link Tile built in less than a year
05:45PM EDT - 640mm2 per base tile, built on Intel 7
05:44PM EDT - Compute tiles built on TSMC N5
05:44PM EDT - Order of magnitude more Foveros connections than other previous designs
05:43PM EDT - booted a few days after first silicon back
05:43PM EDT - Run Foveros at 1.5x frequency initially thought to minimize foveros connections
05:43PM EDT - Floorplan locked very early
05:42PM EDT - Learned a lot
05:42PM EDT - lots of challenges
05:42PM EDT - MDFI interconnect traffic
05:41PM EDT - 5 different process nodes
05:41PM EDT - EMIB + Foveros
05:41PM EDT - Lots of new stuff
05:40PM EDT - Advanced packaging
05:39PM EDT - 1 million INT8/clock in one system
05:39PM EDT - OCP Accelerator Module
05:39PM EDT - 8 GPUs in OAM
05:38PM EDT - not for CPU-to-GPU
05:38PM EDT - 8 fully connected GPUs through embedded switch
05:38PM EDT - GPU to GPU communication
05:38PM EDT - connected directly through packaging
05:37PM EDT - Support 2 stacks
05:37PM EDT - 8 Xe Links
05:37PM EDT - 64 Xe Cores, 64 RT Units, 4 hardware contextsd, L2 cache, 4 HBM2e controllers
05:37PM EDT - Stack is four Slices
05:36PM EDT - ProVis and content creation
05:36PM EDT - One slice has 16 Xe Cores, 16 RT units, 1 hardware context
05:36PM EDT - 8192 x INT8 per Xe-Core
05:35PM EDT - Software configurable scratch pad shared memory
05:35PM EDT - Large 512 KB L1 cache per Xe Core
05:35PM EDT - Each core in HPC has 8x 512-bit vectors, 8x4096-bit matrix engines, 8-deep systloic array
05:34PM EDT - No longer EUs - Xe Cores now
05:34PM EDT - Xe-Core
05:34PM EDT - broad set of datatypes
05:34PM EDT - Exascale market needs scale
05:33PM EDT - Four variants of Xe
05:33PM EDT - Scale is very important
05:33PM EDT - Aiming for 500x over Intel's previous best GPU
05:32PM EDT - One of the most complex projects at Intel
05:31PM EDT - Stream is starting! We have Intel, AMD, Google, Xilinx
05:28PM EDT - Welcome to Hot Chips! This is the annual conference all about the latest, greatest, and upcoming big silicon that gets us all excited. Stay tuned during Monday and Tuesday for our regular AnandTech Live Blogs.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
1 Comments
View All Comments
dwillmore - Tuesday, August 24, 2021 - link500x their best GPU? So, the i740? Hasn't everything since then been an IGP? Reply