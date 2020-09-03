be quiet! Announces The Silent Base 802 Chassis, With USB 3.2 Type-C

Sometimes companies take a popular product and re-release it to the market with a new aesthetic, or slightly revamped design. Reputable and popular German hardware manufacturer be quiet! has unveiled its latest chassis, the Silent Base 802. Building further on the popularity of its current Silent Base 801, the 802 adds an interchangeable front panel with one for silent and one for focused airflow. be quiet! has also revamped it with a single USB 3.2 G2 Type-C connector on the top panel.

Available in both black and white versions, the be quiet! Silent Base 802 has a similar frame and feature set of its 801 counterpart but comes supplied with an interchangeable front and top panel. This allows users to change the dynamic of the system on the fly, with the ability to opt for better cooling performance or a sleeker look at the expense of airflow.

Some of the main features include screwless side panels, with the option to go for tempered glass, or with a tinted glass window. It includes a PSU shroud to help keep the system looking tidy, with the potential to install up to a 420 mm radiator in the front for high-end custom water cooling loops. At the top, users can install up to a 360 mm radiator, with a removable fan bracket for easy installation. Dust filters are included in the front, along with three Pure Wings 2 140 mm fans, two in the front, and one preinstalled into the rear. The dimensions of the case are 539 x 245 x 507 mm (L x W x H), and it can accommodate motherboards up to E-ATX. There are nine expansion slots in total, with seven for the motherboard and two to horizontally mount a graphics card with a PCIe riser cable; available separately at an additional cost.

One of the new additions to the Silent Base 802 is the inclusion of a USB 3.2 G2 Type-C port, at the expense of a Type-A port on the previous 801 model. It includes two USB 3.2 G1 Type-A ports, with two 3.5 mm audio jacks for front panel audio, with a small reset button, a large power button, and a fan controller.

The be quiet! Silent Base 802 will be available towards the end of November with an MSRP of $160 for the non-window version, and for $170 with a tempered glass side panel. There is no price difference between the black and white version of the case, which should please many users as white hardware generally comes with a price premium. That being said, be quiet! will be phasing out the current Silent Base 801 model when the 802 is released.

