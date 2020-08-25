be quiet! Announces Dark Power Pro 12 PSUs: 80Plus Titanium, Up to 1500W

The increasingly popular German hardware manufacturer be quiet! has announced its latest series in its ever-growing power supply line-up, the Dark Power Pro 12. Equipped with fully digital hardware and 80 PLUS Titanium certification, the be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 power supplies will be available in capacities of 1200 and 1500 W with the ability to combine its multiple rails into one rail for overclocked processors and graphics cards.

According to be quiet!, the new Dark Power Pro 12 power supplies provide efficiency of up to 94.9%, which falls into the 80 PLUS Titanium certification range, with a fully digital design including the full bridge, LLC, SR, and DC/DC componentry. The Dark Power Pro 12 series builds upon the success of its previous 11 series with the use of its overclocking key, which combines the units six multiple rails into one rail for better stability when overclocking.

The be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 series is using a full mesh PSU front for optimal airflow, with a 135 mm Silent Wings cooling fan designed to keep it cooled efficiently, but with less noise with a maximum dBA of 31.5 at 100% load for the 1500 W model, and just 25.8 dBA for the 1200 W model under the same conditions. Both the 1500 W and 1200 W models are the same size, with dimensions of 200 x 150 x 86 mm (L x W x H), and both share a fully-modular design with seventeen cables supplied with both units. All of be quiet!'s Dark Power Pro 12 power supplies come with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty.

The Dark Power Pro 12 series will be available to purchase from the 8th September, with an MSRP of $449/£420/€439 for the 1500 W model, and $399/$370/€389 for the 1200 W variant.

Related Reading