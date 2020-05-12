The 1STPlayer Steampunk 80+ Gold 750W PSU Review: A New Challenger Emerges

The 1STPlayer Steampunk 80+ Gold 750W PSU Review: A New Challenger Emergesby E. Fylladitakis on May 12, 2020 8:30 AM EST
A few weeks ago, we had our first contact with 1ST Player (or 1STPLayer), a Chinese manufacturer of PC components and peripherals. Although the company is not yet known to the US/EU, they have impressive manufacturing capabilities and produce a great variety of products. And, having successfully made a name for themselves in their homeland, they are actively working on expanding their chain of products into North America and Europe.
Although the company is mostly producing gaming peripherals, ranging from keyboards to chairs, they also produce power and cooling products. They currently market six different power supply series, even going as far as a series specifically designed for cryptocurrency mining machines. But for today's review we'll be sticking to something more useful and consumer relevant, which is taking a look at the SteamPunk 80+ Gold 750W PSU, a power supply designed for advanced users and gamers.
The SteamPunk series essentially consists of two units, one 650W and one 750W, both of which are based on the same platform. There actually are four units in the series but that is because both are also available in white. As its name suggests, the SteamPunk 80+ Gold 750W PSU has an 80Plus Gold efficiency certification and a fully modular cable design. It is meant to be a product balanced between quality, performance, and cost. We will see how well it fares in this review.
Packaging and Bundle
1STPlayer supplies the Steampunk Gold 750W PSU in a typical cardboard box that provides adequate shipping protection. The artwork on the box is basic but more than adequate for a product that will be primarily marketed online.
The bundle of the Steampunk Gold PSU is relatively rich for a product of its class. 1STPlayer supplies wire cable ties, Velcro cable straps, four black thumbscrews, a basic manual, and a typical AC power cable.
The Steampunk Gold PSU is a fully modular design, meaning that no cables are hardwired to the chassis. All of the cables are made of all black wires and black connectors. They are supplied in a roll bag, along with even more cable management wires.
|1STPlayer Steampunk Gold
|Connector type
|Hardwired
|Modular
|ATX 24 Pin
|-
|1
|EPS 4+4 Pin
|-
|2
|EPS 8 Pin
|-
|-
|PCI-E 6+2 Pin
|-
|4
|PCI-E 8 Pin
|-
|-
|SATA
|-
|6
|Molex
|-
|3
|Floppy
|-
|-
PeterCollier - Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - linkThe high efficiency at low loads should help defray electricity costs with running Zen/Zen+/Zen 2 chips. Reply