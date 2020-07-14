PNY Unveils XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB DDR4-3200 Memory

Perhaps more widely known for its array of NVIDIA based graphics cards, American based company PNY has announced its latest product, the XLR8 Gaming Epic-X RGB DDR4 memory. Built upon the same lineage as its XLR8 graphics cards, the Epic-X RGB will be available in three capacities ranging from 8 GB to 32 GB kits, with speeds of DDR4-3200.

The PNY XLR8 Gaming Epic-X has been designed around support for X.M.P 2.0 compatible profiles, with speeds of DDR4-3200 and CAS latencies of CL 16. It has an operating voltage of 1.35 V and is available in four different kits. This includes a separately available single 8 GB and 16 GB modules, or in kits of 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) and 32 GB (2 x 16 GB).

Focusing on the design, the XLR8 Epic-X RGB includes a V-shaped LED bar along the top of the primarily black heatsink, which includes a red and white XLR8 logo in the middle. The RGB LEDs themselves are certified to work with motherboard vendors RGB software for user-friendly control and customization. This includes ASRock's Polychrome RGB, MSI's Mystic Light, GIGABYTE's RGB Fusion, and the ASUS Aura RGB ecosystems. PNY mentions each kit is using preselected memory chips, but it doesn't specify the type it is using.

The PNY XLR8 Epic-X RGB memory will be available to buy from the 20th July at Amazon and Best Buy, while customers can also purchase them directly from the PNY online store. The 8 GB single-channel module has an MSRP of $40, the single 16 GB module for $70, while the 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) kit costs $80 and the biggest kit, the 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) will be available for $135.

