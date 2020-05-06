New ZADAK Twist DDR4 Memory, Up to DDR4-4133 and 256 GB

ZADAK has announced its latest range of DDR4 memory, the Twist series. Designed for users looking for a lower profile alternative to its previous memory brands, the Twist features aluminium heatsinks and is available in 8 GB to 32 GB modules with speeds of up to DDR4-4133, including a 256 GB of DDR4-4133.

With a black and silver-finished aluminium heatsinks, ZADAK keeps up in the style stakes with its new Twist series. The heatsink measures in at 1.38 inches in height, which is lower profile than the vast majority of ZADAK's current range, but cannot officially considered to be low profile in terms of specification. The heatsinks themselves are constructed from anodized aluminium without RGB LED lighting and are backed by ZADAK's limited lifetime warranty.

Available in multiple capacities ranging from 8 GB to 256 GB kits and speeds from DDR4-2666 to DDR4-4133, it offers multiple kits for many different use cases. Each kit will be available in multiple capacities from 8 GB DIMMs to kits featuring 32 GB UDIMMs, for maximum capability across multiple platforms. For reference, Intel's 10th gen Comet Lake desktop can accommodate up 128 GB, while HEDT platforms such as AMD's Threadripper 3000 series can use the 256 GB (8 x 32 GB) kits.

ZADAK Twist DDR4 Memory Specifications Speed Latency Voltage Available Configurations DDR4-2666 16-18-18-38 1.20 V 8 GB x 1

16 GB x1

32 GB x 1

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

32 GB (4 x 8 GB)

64 GB (2 x 32 GB)

64 GB (4 x 16 GB)

128 GB (4 x 32 GB)

128 GB (8 x 16 GB)

256 GB (8 x 32 GB) DDR4-3000 16-18-18-38 1.35 V DDR4-3200 16-18-18-38 1.35 V DDR4-3600 18-22-22-38

17-19-19-39 1.35 V DDR4-4000 18-22-22-38 1.35 V DDR4-4133 19-21-21-42 1.40 V

As an added bonus, there's no RGB on these kits either. At present, ZADAK hasn't revealed when its Twist series will be available in retail channels, nor has it unveiled any scope on pricing.

