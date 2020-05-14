ASRock Rack Announces W480D4U, Micro-ATX for Intel Xeon W-1200

With Intel recently announcing its Xeon-W1200 series product stack for W480, ASRock's server arm, ASRock Rack, has lifted the lid on one its micro-ATX model based on the W480. The ASRock Rack W480D4U has support for ECC DDR4 UDIMMs, with two PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots, and eight SATA ports, and is also one of the first W480 boards to be announced.

This is the first in an expected range of W480 chipset models While the full specifications list hasn't been unveiled yet, ASRock Rack has lifted the lid on some of the details, including features and information on the selected controllers used.

The ASRock Rack W480D4U is a mslo has support for Intel's Optane memory modules and Intel Rapid Storage Technology. The transposed socket is for server style airflow, however due to compatibility with regular micro-ATX mountings it also can sit inside a standard tower chassis. It also features an Aspeed AST2500 BMC controller which manages the boards IPMI remote management capabilities, with USB 3.2 G2 and HDMI video output connectivity.

ASRock Rack hasn't unveiled any of the finer details including power delivery, or specific rear panel connectivity, nor has it revealed any information in regards to pricing and availability.

