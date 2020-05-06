Intel Z490 Motherboards Available For Pre-Order: From $150 to $1299

In preparation for the launch of Intel's Z490 chipset and Intel's 10th generation Comet Lake desktop processors, Z490 motherboards are now available to pre-order from various retailers. For entry-level models, pricing starts at just $150, with the more premium and expensive flagships models, notably the GIGABYTE Z490 Aorus Xtreme WaterForce, can cost a mouth-watering $1299.

We analyzed every Z490 motherboard we were told about

in our initial announcement coverage.

You can read that here. It includes the new pre-order pricing.

With every major chipset announcement, comes swathes of models catering to many different markets, including the entry-level, mid-range, content creators, gamers, and so forth. With the release of Intel's 10th gen desktop processors and the supporting Z490 motherboard chipset looming closer, various retailers have put up listings for the majority of Z490 models on pre-order in anticipation of launch day on 20/05. Here are a select few.



GIGABYTE Z490 Aorus Xtreme WaterForce ($1299, and Xtreme ($799)

Some of the most notable models from the Z490 product stack are the GIGABYTE Z490 Aorus Xtreme WaterForce ($1299) and Z490 Aorus Xtreme ($799), which represents the difference between over the top, and flagship status models. Another example is also ASRock with its equally impressive Z490 Aqua ($1100) which compared to the previous X570 Aqua, has been updated with an OLED display and a pack of hardline fittings within the accessories bundle.

At present MSI's flagship model the MEG Z490 Godlike is a reasonably priced flagship when compared to other vendors, and includes 10 G + 2.5 G Ethernet at $750. The most interesting models from MSI, the MEG Z490 Unify and Z490I Unify haven't been announced at present. The EVGA Z490 Dark has a whopping price tag of $926, which does include a U.2 port, but is focused more towards hardened enthusiasts and extreme overclockers with its range of features including two memory slots on an E-ATX PCB for better memory overclocking and performance.



ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 is available to preorder for $280 at Newegg

The release of Intel's 10th gen Comet Lake processors and Z490 motherboards are expected in May. Every model due for launch is currently on pre-order at various retailers around the world including Newegg in the US, and Scan Computers in the UK, with more retailers expected to list more Z490 for purchase over the coming days. A number of retailers are stating a release date of 5/20 for the motherboards.

