Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake for Desktops: Skylake-S Hits 10 Cores and 5.3 GHz

Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake for Desktops: Skylake-S Hits 10 Cores and 5.3 GHzby Dr. Ian Cutress on April 30, 2020 9:00 AM EST
Today we get the full range of its Intel’s 10th Generation processors for desktops. These chips, which fall under the banner of ‘Comet Lake’, will now go up to 10 cores and offer turbo speeds up to 5.3 GHz. Comet Lake is the fifth iteration of Intel’s very profitable Skylake microarchitecture, built on Intel’s 14++nm process, at a time when the competition is on 7nm with sixteen cores. The crux, according to Intel, is that it will offer the best gaming experience in this market.
Users wanting the 10-core 5.3 GHz will need to purchase the new top Core i9-10900K processor, which has a unit price of $488, and keep it under 70 ºC to enable Intel’s new Thermal Velocity Boost. Not only that, despite the 125 W TDP listed on the box, Intel states that the turbo power recommendation is 250 W – the motherboard manufacturers we’ve spoken to have prepared for 320-350 W from their own testing, in order to maintain that top turbo for as long as possible.
The range of 32 (!) new processors from Intel will vary from two core Celeron parts at 35 W all the way up to ten-core Core i9 hardware rated for 125 W, with per-unit pricing from $42 to $488. The standard rated TDP is 65 W, with the overclocked models at 125 W, the low-power T models at 35 W, and Pentium/Celeron at 58 W. All of the Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 processors will have HyperThreading, making the product stack a lot easier to understand. Certain models will also have F variants without integrated graphics, which will have a slightly lower per-unit cost.
|Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake
Core i9 and Core i7
|AnandTech
|Cores
|Base
Freq
|TB2
1C
|TB2
nT
|TB3
1C
|TVB
1C
|TVB
nT
|TDP
|IGP
|Price
|Core i9
|i9-10900K
|10C/20T
|3.7
|5.1
|4.8
|5.2
|5.3
|4.9
|125
|630
|$488
|i9-10900KF
|10C/20T
|3.7
|5.1
|4.8
|5.2
|5.3
|4.9
|125
|-
|$472
|i9-10900
|10C/20T
|2.8
|5.0
|4.5
|5.1
|5.2
|4.6
|65
|630
|$439
|i9-10900F
|10C/20T
|2.8
|5.0
|4.5
|5.1
|5.2
|4.6
|65
|-
|$422
|i9-10900T
|10C/20T
|1.9
|4.5
|3.7
|4.6
|-
|-
|35
|630
|$439
|Core i7
|i7-10700K
|8C/16T
|3.8
|5.0
|4.7
|5.1
|-
|-
|125
|630
|$374
|i7-10700KF
|8C/16T
|3.8
|5.0
|4.7
|5.1
|-
|-
|125
|-
|$349
|i7-10700
|8C/16T
|2.9
|4.7
|4.6
|4.8
|-
|-
|65
|630
|$323
|i7-10700F
|8C/16T
|2.9
|4.7
|4.6
|4.8
|-
|-
|65
|-
|$298
|i7-10700T
|8C/16T
|2.0
|4.4
|3.7
|4.5
|-
|-
|35
|630
|$325
Users looking for 8 cores and up will be in the $300 bracket. All of these processors support dual channel DDR4-2933, while others lower in the stack only support DDR4-2666 officially. Intel has increased the amount of features on the chips with respect to how turbo performs. As a rough guide here:
- Base Frequency: The guaranteed frequency when not at thermal limits
- Turbo: A frequency noted when below turbo power limits and turbo power time
- All-Core Turbo: The frequency the processor should run when all cores are loaded during the specified turbo time and limits
- Turbo Boost 2.0: The frequency every core can reach when run with a full load in isolation during turbo time
- Turbo Boost Max 3.0: The frequency a favored core can reach when run with a full load in isolation during turbo time
- Thermal Velocity Boost: The frequency a favored core can reach when run with a full load in isolation and is below the specified temperature (70ºC for CML-S) during turbo time
- Intel TVB All-Core: The frequency the processor should run when all cores are loaded during the specified turbo time and limits and is below the specified temperature (70ºC for CML-S) during turbo time
In this case, Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) limits for the i9-10900K are 5.3 GHz single core, 4.9 GHz all-core, and after the turbo budget is used, the CPU will operate somewhere above the base clock of 3.7 GHz. If the processor is above 70ºC, then TVB is disabled, and users will get 5.2 GHz on two favored cores (or 5.1 GHz for other cores), leading to 4.8 GHz all-core, until the turbo budget is used and then back to somewhere above the base clock of 3.7 GHz.
With all these qualifiers, it gets very complicated to understand exactly what frequency you might get from a processor. In order to get every last MHz out of the silicon, these additional qualifiers mean that users will have to pay more attention to the thermal demands of the system, airflow, but also the motherboard.
As explained in many of our other articles, motherboard manufacturers have the option to disregard Intel’s turbo limit recommendations. With an appropriately built motherboard, a manufacturer might enforce an all-core 5.3 GHz scenario, regardless of the temperature, for an unlimited time – if the user can cool it sufficiently. This is why we mentioned the 320-350 W turbo power early on in the article, because some of the motherboard manufacturers we’ve talked to have said they will try to do this. Choosing a motherboard just got more complex if a user wants the best out of their new Comet Lake processor.
Beyond that, it’s worth pointing out the low power processors, such as the Core i9-10900T. This processor has a TDP of 35 W, and a base frequency of 1.9 GHz, but can turbo all cores up to 3.7 GHz. Here’s a reminder that the power consumed while in turbo mode can go above the TDP, into the turbo power state, which can be 250 W to 350 W. I’ve asked Intel for a sample of the processor, as this is going to be a key question for the chips that have the strikingly low TDP.
It’s worth noting that only the Core i9 parts have Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. The Core i7 hardware and below only have Turbo Max 3.0 ‘favored core’ arrangements. We’ve clarified with Intel that the favored core drivers have been a part of Windows 10 since 1609, and have been mainlined into the Linux kernel since January 2017.
With the F processors, the ones without integrated graphics, the price saving seems to be lower for Core i9 than for any other of Intel’s segments. The cost difference per-unit between the 10900K and 10900KF is only $16, whereas the 10700 and 10700F is $25.
|Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake
Core i5 and Core i3
|AnandTech
|Cores
|Base
Freq
|TB2
1C
|TB2
nT
|TB3
1C
|TVB
1C
|TVB
nT
|TDP
|IGP
|Price
|Core i5
|i5-10600K
|6/12
|4.1
|4.8
|4.5
|-
|-
|-
|125
|630
|$262
|i5-10600KF
|6/12
|4.1
|4.8
|4.5
|-
|-
|-
|125
|-
|$237
|i5-10600
|6/12
|3.3
|4.8
|4.4
|-
|-
|-
|65
|630
|$213
|i5-10600T
|6/12
|2.4
|4.0
|3.7
|-
|-
|-
|35
|630
|$213
|i5-10500
|6/12
|3.1
|4.5
|4.2
|-
|-
|-
|65
|630
|$192
|i5-10500T
|6/12
|2.3
|3.8
|3.5
|-
|-
|-
|35
|630
|$192
|i5-10400
|6/12
|2.9
|4.3
|4.0
|-
|-
|-
|65
|630
|$182
|i5-10400F
|6/12
|2.9
|4.3
|4.0
|-
|-
|-
|65
|-
|$157
|i5-10400T
|6/12
|2.0
|3.6
|3.2
|-
|-
|-
|35
|630
|$182
|Core i3
|i3-10320
|4/8
|3.8
|4.6
|4.4
|-
|-
|-
|65
|630
|$154
|i3-10300
|4/8
|3.7
|4.4
|4.2
|-
|-
|-
|65
|630
|$143
|i3-10300T
|4/8
|3.0
|3.9
|3.6
|-
|-
|-
|35
|630
|$143
|i3-10100
|4/8
|3.6
|4.3
|4.1
|-
|-
|-
|65
|630
|$122
|i3-10100T
|4/8
|3.0
|3.8
|3.5
|-
|-
|-
|35
|630
|$122
None of the Core i5 or Core i3 processors have the favored core support, with only Turbo Boost 2.0. We’re also reduced down to DDR4-2666, as Intel applies more segmentation to its product lines. Most of these processors have integrated graphics, perhaps suggesting that the markets for these processors might not always have access to a discrete graphics card.
Intel’s cheapest quad-core, the i3-10100, will be on sale for $122. This is still a way away from AMD’s cheapest quadcore, the 3200G, which retails for $99. With AMD also announcing the Ryzen 3 3100 at $99 with Zen 2 cores inside, up to 3.9 GHz, it’s going to be an interesting battle to see if Intel can justify the $23+ cost differential here.
|Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake
Pentium Gold and Celeron
|AnandTech
|Cores
|Base
Freq
|TB2
1C
|TB2
nT
|TB3
1C
|TVB
1C
|TVB
nT
|TDP
|IGP
|Price
|Pentium Gold
|G6600
|2/4
|4.2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58
|630
|$86
|G6500
|2/4
|4.1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58
|630
|$75
|G6500T
|2/4
|3.5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|630
|$75
|G6400
|2/4
|4.0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58
|610
|$64
|G6400T
|2/4
|3.4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|610
|$64
|Celeron
|G5920
|2/2
|3.5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58
|610
|$52
|G5900
|2/2
|3.4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|58
|610
|$42
|G5900T
|2/2
|3.2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|610
|$42
Previously the names of Intel’s most powerful hardware, the Pentium and Celeron lines bring up the rear. The Pentiums and Celerons are all dual core parts, with the Celerons lacking hyperthreading. It will be interesting to see the retail pricing structure of these, as recently Intel’s low-end hardware has been quite expensive, with the company spending more of its manufacturing time fulfilling demand for higher core count hardware. This has left the traditional Pentium/Celeron market on low supply, driving up costs.
Box Designs
Intel has again chanced the box designs for this generation. Previously the Core i9-9900K/KS came in a hexagonal presentation box – this time around we get a window into the processor.
There will be minor variations for the unlocked versions, and the F processors will have ‘Discrete Graphics Required’ on the front of the box as well.
67 Comments
View All Comments
ViRGE - Thursday, April 30, 2020 - linkSo if LGA1200 is the same size as LGA115x, does that mean that Intel has made the pins smaller? Or is the 1200 in the socket name a fib? Reply
DanNeely - Thursday, April 30, 2020 - linkAt least part of it was by adding pins to previously empty parts of the socket; it might be all of it, but I didn't count the size of full rows/columns to see if they changed. There's a side by side image at the bottom of this page (LGA1200 on the left). You can see more pins on the top outside areas; not enough for the full total but the hole in the center might be a row smaller; which would give plenty of room for the extras.
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/cpu_mainboard/int... Reply
ViRGE - Friday, May 1, 2020 - linkAh, that explains it. Thanks! Reply
rrinker - Friday, May 1, 2020 - linkSince PCI lanes and stuff all remain the same, I'm willing to bet those extra pins are all power and ground, to support the TVB. Reply
NikosD - Friday, May 1, 2020 - linkThis is the end of the first era of "Ryzen Effect".
On January 2017 Intel said to the world that the best desktop processor was Core i7 - 7700K a 4C/8T CPU at 350$
On March 2017 AMD with Zen architecture and Ryzen implementation destroyed 6 years of Core iX pattern with its multi-core, multi-threaded approach.
A lot of people thought that Intel could react with a "secret weapon" as we were all thinking that a lot of processing power was left on the table from Intel during all those years 2011 - 2017.
Comet Lake-S even using 14nm (++...+) is essentially a Skylake architecture of 2015 and it's the end of this particular road for Intel.
A 10C/20T Intel CPU of ~500$ in 2020 versus a 10C/20T Intel CPU of 1700$ in 2017 is the maximum gain for the user after AMD's Ryzen arrival.
Now the gap closes in all desktop sections Core i3 vs Ryzen 3, Core i5 vs Ryzen 5, Core i7/i9 vs Ryzen 7/9 besides the top 16C/32T
But from now on Intel has no other moves, regarding 14nm and Skylake architecture.
Comet Lake-S is the "all in", last card of Intel.
Next step is either delivering a real new 10nm architecture for the desktop or having the fate of AMD's rough years 2010 - 2017.
We' ll see... Reply
quorm - Friday, May 1, 2020 - linkWe've been through this before with Pentium 4. The market is different now because OEM sales of machines to individuals are a smaller part of the market due to the increase in data centers, but there's no reason to think Intel will behave any differently.
They're going to cut all the deals they can and try to maintain their market share. Some of these deals will be of questionable legality. But, there's basically no antitrust enforcement these days. Reply
NikosD - Friday, May 1, 2020 - linkIntel is already bribing OEMs to ignore Ryzen 4000 in the large laptop segment - it's bigger than desktop actually and exclusively based on OEMs.
They even have a large amount of money for bribing which they call "marketing budget" which was skyrocketed to a few billion dollars. Reply
Santoval - Friday, May 1, 2020 - link"But from now on Intel has no other moves, regarding 14nm and Skylake architecture."
The key word above is "and". Rocket Lake-S will *still* be fabbed at 14nm+++++ but it will (finally) sport a brand new μarch. So it's one out of the two above (an "or"). It is yet unknown how well it will clock though, since this first kind of "backporting" Intel will try. Sunny/Willow Cove are a bit wider designs, so they might not be able to break past 5 GHz. In any case though the power efficiency of Rocket Lake-S is going to be atrocious. Intel cannot beat the laws of physics, and this is why the estimated all-turbo TDPs of their high end parts are more than double than those of AMD.
Those who want both efficiency and performance (i.e. the sane people), and still want to stick with Intel, might find Tiger Lake more appropriate for them. I hear Intel will release Tiger Lake parts up to the -H series and up to 8 cores (earlier I heard Tiger Lake-H would top at 6 cores, but later on the max cores turned to 8). Tiger Lake will also sport the much faster Xe iGPUs, and the -H series should have decent clocks for both the cores and the iGPU (or not).
Those who are not satisfied with anything less than -S series for desktop, and still want to stick with Intel, will need to wait for Alder Lake-S. That ... might take a while. I don't think it will be released before 2H 2021, more likely Q4 2021. Therefore it will be targeted against ... Zen 4. You know, the one that will be fabbed at TSMC's 5nm, will have twice the L2 cache (1 MB), even more L3 cache, DDR5, possibly PCIe 5.0 *and* AVX-512 (Intel's last bastion). Reply
Santoval - Friday, May 1, 2020 - linkp.s. Alder Lake will sport Golden Cove cores and will probably be the last 10nm CPU series of Intel. Its successor is (tentatively) called Meteor Lake and will sport the long awaited Ocean Cove cores Jim Keller and his team have long been working on. This should also be Intel's first 7nm μarch and CPU series, and should also be the first real threat against AMD in terms of both efficiency and performance - unless Intel screw up their 7nm node again. I predict a Q1 2023 (Q4 2022 if all the gods bless Intel with good luck) release, so it should be targeted against Zen 5. Reply
Quantumz0d - Friday, May 1, 2020 - linkYeah
2017 Ryzen was a boon to the industry, they crushed the X99 HW-E lineup and brought down the prices of the HEDT CPUs. Ryzen performance was crap and had tons of issues with the BIOS and Windows Scheduler on top due to the NUMA design, and the TR was a big disaster which couldn't scale up, Zen+ was a significant upgrade but ended up a minor improvement this is where X470 was also neglected and lost many features vs Intel SKUs for Mobos due to lack of trust on the AMD by OEMs, the CCX design was the Achilles heel along with pathetic memory controller.
Still the 2700X couldn't beat a 7700K in gaming and also productive loads but due to the Multi core design for cheap it heavily made the PC DIY market flourish that was a great thing which AMD did and still had the memory controller weakness.
Ryzen perfected the processor design with the Zen2, which is where exactly AMD started exactly to put a dent into Intel, that was the key aspect fro AMD in my opinion and it came in 2019, and the TSMC 7nm which helped them to cram more tech and the biggest improvement was due to the removal of that CCX hops and the weak IMC, it improved on every single flaw and made it big, 3600 finally beat 7700K in gaming and every single workload and made the 8700K almost in reach, but the 3700 and up beat 8700K and yet the HW-E on the other hand scaled pretty well, along with 2600K too while the Ryzen 1000 and Ryzen 2000 are pretty much meh.TR 3000 kicked out X399 (shameless name copy) and made that platform EOL and users got abandoned, look at HW-E still it scales well in games, thanks to Ring Bus. X299 CSL also couldn't do anything to the mainstream SKUs but it could do great OC at the power expense and only for Enthusiasts tbh. While the TRX series was super expensive and very limited core lineup due to their 3950X at 16C (still cannot scale like Intel in gaming but everything else it's a beast) also to note the AM4 life, it's superb to think about the socket compatibility scaling so well but the unfortunate part is due to the VRM cheapness on X470 the Higher SKUs of Ryzen 3000 are crippled by many and eventually a new chipset based one was needed.
Then now again Intel is adding 2 more cores to the same 2015 uArch and 2014 14nm node vs 2020 TSMC 7nm+ Ryzen 4000 expecting to still have that Gaming Performance crown at the expense of insane power, another final Ring Bus card.
Next year Rocket Lake S is coming with 14nm++ again, there's no 10nm it's failed completely but it's a new uArch again, which no one knows about the Bus, if it's Mesh or Ring. Reply