Intel Announces Xeon W-1200 Series: Comet Lake for Workstations, W480

Aside from Comet Lake vPro being announced today, Intel is also lifting the lid on a new series of processors: W-1200. This line of parts are analogous to Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake consumer hardware, but with support for dual channel ECC DDR4-2933 memory, up to 128 GB. These new parts will not work in the Z490 motherboards just released onto the market, they will require new W480 motherboards – we know that most of the motherboard vendors are planning to support the platform. These CPUs are also part of the vPro line when paired with W480, supporting Intel Hardware Shield, but otherwise have similar specifications to the consumer parts.

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake vPro

Workstation AnandTech Cores Base

Freq TB2

1C TB2

nT TB3

1C TVB

1C TVB

nT TDP

(W) IGP Core i9 W-1290P 10C/20T 3.7 ? 4.8 5.2 5.3 4.9 125 P630 W-1290 10C/20T 3.2 ? 4.6 5.1 5.2 4.7 80 P630 W-1290T 10C/20T 1.9 ? 3.8 4.7 - - 35 P630 W-1270P 8C/16T 3.8 ? 4.7 5.1 - - 125 P630 W-1270 8C/16T 3.4 ? 4.7 5.0 - - 80 P630 W-1250P 6C/12T 4.1 ? 4.5 - - - 125 P630 W-1250 6C/12T 3.3 ? 4.4 - - - 80 P630

The top of the line W-1290P offers the same specifications as the Core i9-10900K, albeit without overclocking. Each of the W-1200 series have integrated GPUs. Some of the models are labelled ‘P’, which in this case means ‘Performance’ – these are the 125 W TDP processors.

Intel didn’t provide any detail about the W480 motherboards, or which partners will have them. None of the motherboard manufacturers reached out to announce their W480 products, and thus we expect there to be more disclosure about this later in the month.

One big question that arose about these new Xeon W-1200 processors is what happens to the Xeon E series. Traditionally this space, for ‘enterprise’ CPUs that mimic the consumer platform, is the target of the Xeon E processors. Intel launched E-2200, based on Intel Core 9th Gen, in the second half of last year, but we have learned through emails that Xeon E is now morphing into Xeon W. It is unclear if the Xeon E brand will continue.

Intel didn’t provide pricing for the Xeon W-1200 series, nor any indication of which models will be sold at retail, nor when they will be available, or by what partners. Any partner that provided E-2200 systems are likely to provide W-1200 variants.