AOC Launches Their Flagship G-Sync Ultimate Gaming Monitor: The Ultrawide 35-Inch Agon AG353UCG

AOC has formally unveiled its long-awaited Agon AG353UCG curved gaming display. The high-end display offers a 200 Hz maximum refresh rate with VESA Adaptive-Sync VRR technology, a 1000 nits peak brightness, as well as a Quantum Dot-enhanced full areal local dimming (FALD) backlighting. The display will be the company’s new flagship curved offering, offering a plethora of features with a hefty price tag to match.

AOC says that when it designed its Agon AG353UCG monitor (and other forthcoming members of the 3rd Generation Agon family), it wanted to build a product that would offer the most immersion possible today with an LCD. To do so, the company took a 37.5-inch 10-bit VA panel featuring a 1800R curvature, a 3440x1440 resolution, a 2 ms GtG response time, a 200 Hz maximum refresh rate, and equipped it with an advanced FALD backlighting. All told, the AG353UCG's backlighting system contains 512 local dimming zones, which have been further enhanced with Quantum Dots for a wider color gamut, offering a very bright and high-contrast HDR experience. As a result, AG353UCG can claim DisplayHDR 1000 compliance – indicating, among other things, a peak brightness of 1000 nits in HDR mode – while being able to display 1.07 billion colors across 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Like many other flagship HDR gaming displays, the Agon AG353UCG is a G-Sync Ultimate monitor. This means it meets NVIDIA's specifications for response times, color spaces, and backlighting. And it also means that the monitor is almost certainly using NVIDIA's G-Sync HDR scaler as well.

On the connectivity side of matters, the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.4 input, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a Mini DisplayPort input. In addition, the unit has audio connectors (line out, microphone upstream, microphone downstream), and a quad-port USB 3.0 hub with a Type-B upstream port.

For gamers who find ergonomics and looks to be as important as performance, the monitor comes with an aggressive-looking stand that can adjust height and tilt, as well as sporting an RGB LED ring on the back. Meanwhile the sizable display offers a carrying handle and supports cable management, making it a bit easier to move and setup the monitor.

The AOC Agon AG353UCG will be available in Europe this month. In the UK, its RRP will be £2,159, while in mainland Europe it will cost €2,509. So expect it to carry an MSRP of around $2,300 in the USA. At present, the only rival for the Agon AG353UCG is the Acer Predator X35, so the rather high price tag is nothing to be surprised about.

AOC's 35-Inch 3rd Gen Agon Gaming Display Agon AG353UCG Panel 37.5-inch VA Native Resolution 3440 × 1440 Maximum Refresh Rate 200 Hz Response Time 2 ms GtG Brightness up to 1000 cd/m² in HDR mode Contrast up to 2500:1 Backlighting FALD with 512 zones & Quantum Dots Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Curvature 1800R Aspect Ratio 21:9 Color Gamut sRGB: ?%

DCI-P3: 90%

Adobe RGB: 95% Dynamic Refresh Rate Tech NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Pixel Pitch 0.2554 mm² Pixel Density 99.45 PPI Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.4

1 × Mini DisplayPort 1.4

1 × HDMI 2.0b Audio 3.5 mm microphone upstream

3.5 mm microphone downstream

3.5 mm headphone out

2 x 8 W speakers USB Hub 4 × USB 3.0 Type-A connectors Ethernet - Webcam - Stand Height: 120 mm

Swivel: 32° ~ 32°

Tilt: -5 ~ 21.5±1.5° Launch Price RRP in the UK: £2,159

MSRP in EU: €2,509

Source: AOC