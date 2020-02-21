ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

AOC Launches Their Flagship G-Sync Ultimate Gaming Monitor: The Ultrawide 35-Inch Agon AG353UCG

 by Anton Shilov on February 21, 2020 4:00 PM EST
0 Comments | Add A Comment
0 Comments + Add A
Comment

AOC has formally unveiled its long-awaited Agon AG353UCG curved gaming display. The high-end display offers a 200 Hz maximum refresh rate with VESA Adaptive-Sync VRR technology, a 1000 nits peak brightness, as well as a Quantum Dot-enhanced full areal local dimming (FALD) backlighting. The display will be the company’s new flagship curved offering, offering a plethora of features with a hefty price tag to match.

AOC says that when it designed its Agon AG353UCG monitor (and other forthcoming members of the 3rd Generation Agon family), it wanted to build a product that would offer the most immersion possible today with an LCD. To do so, the company took a 37.5-inch 10-bit VA panel featuring a 1800R curvature, a 3440x1440 resolution, a 2 ms GtG response time, a 200 Hz maximum refresh rate, and equipped it with an advanced FALD backlighting. All told, the AG353UCG's backlighting system contains 512 local dimming zones, which have been further enhanced with Quantum Dots for a wider color gamut, offering a very bright and high-contrast HDR experience. As a result, AG353UCG can claim DisplayHDR 1000 compliance – indicating, among other things, a peak brightness of 1000 nits in HDR mode – while being able to display 1.07 billion colors across 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Like many other flagship HDR gaming displays, the Agon AG353UCG is a G-Sync Ultimate monitor. This means it meets NVIDIA's specifications for response times, color spaces, and backlighting. And it also means that the monitor is almost certainly using NVIDIA's G-Sync HDR scaler as well.

On the connectivity side of matters, the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.4 input, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a Mini DisplayPort input. In addition, the unit has audio connectors (line out, microphone upstream, microphone downstream), and a quad-port USB 3.0 hub with a Type-B upstream port.

For gamers who find ergonomics and looks to be as important as performance, the monitor comes with an aggressive-looking stand that can adjust height and tilt, as well as sporting an RGB LED ring on the back. Meanwhile the sizable display offers a carrying handle and supports cable management, making it a bit easier to move and setup the monitor.

The AOC Agon AG353UCG will be available in Europe this month. In the UK, its RRP will be £2,159, while in mainland Europe it will cost €2,509. So expect it to carry an MSRP of around $2,300 in the USA. At present, the only rival for the Agon AG353UCG is the Acer Predator X35, so the rather high price tag is nothing to be surprised about.

AOC's 35-Inch 3rd Gen Agon Gaming Display
  Agon AG353UCG
Panel 37.5-inch VA
Native Resolution 3440 × 1440
Maximum Refresh Rate 200 Hz
Response Time 2 ms GtG
Brightness up to 1000 cd/m² in HDR mode
Contrast up to 2500:1
Backlighting FALD with 512 zones & Quantum Dots
Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
Curvature 1800R
Aspect Ratio 21:9
Color Gamut sRGB: ?%
DCI-P3: 90%
Adobe RGB: 95%
Dynamic Refresh Rate Tech NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate
Pixel Pitch 0.2554 mm²
Pixel Density 99.45 PPI
Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.4
1 × Mini DisplayPort 1.4
1 × HDMI 2.0b
Audio 3.5 mm microphone upstream
3.5 mm microphone downstream
3.5 mm headphone out
2 x 8 W speakers
USB Hub 4 × USB 3.0 Type-A connectors
Ethernet -
Webcam -
Stand Height: 120 mm
Swivel: 32° ~ 32°
Tilt: -5 ~ 21.5±1.5°
Launch Price RRP in the UK: £2,159
MSRP in EU: €2,509

Related Reading:

Source: AOC

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

0 Comments

View All Comments

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now