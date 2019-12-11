AOC Reveals Two 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitors: Up to 144 Hz & FreeSync

AOC has introduced a set of new ultra-wide curved monitors aimed at the mid-range gaming market.The new CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors are based on 34-inch VA panels that feature an aggressive 1500R curvature as well as a 21:9 aspect ratio. The displays offer a 3440×1440 resolution, 300 nits max brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 1 ms MPRT response time, and a 100 Hz or 144 Hz maximum refresh rate. The LCDs support AMD’s FreeSync technology with ranges between 30 Hz and 100 Hz/144 Hz for the G2 and G2X models, respectively.

To make overall gaming experience a bit more comfortable, AOC’s CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors support Game Color mode that optimizes saturation for improved grey levels and image detail, as well as Dial Point crosshairs for easier aiming.

Typical for gaming monitors, AOC’s CU34G2 and CU34G2X feature multiple inputs to connect to multiple devices, offering one DisplayPort 1.2 input and as well as two HDMI 1.4/2.0 ports. In addition, the devices have a quad-port USB 3.0 hub and a headphone output. And, despite being aimed at the mid-range market, the new displays also feature an adjustable stand that can regulate height, tilt, and swivel.

AOC will start sales of its CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors in the UK starting in January, 2020. The 100 Hz model will cost £399, whereas the 144 Hz SKU will be priced at £499. MSRPs for the US haven't been announced, but judging from the UK prices they should land around $450 and $550, respectively.

AOC's 34-Inch Curved Gaming Displays CU34G2 CU34G2X Panel 34" VA Native Resolution 3440 × 1440 Brightness 300 cd/m² typical Contrast 3000:1 Maximum Refresh Rate 100 Hz 144 Hz Variable Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync

30 Hz ~ 100 Hz AMD FreeSync

Response Time 1 ms MPRT Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Curvature 1500R Pixel Pitch 0.233 mm Pixel Density 110 ppi Anti-Glare Coating ? Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.2

2 × HDMI 1.4 1 × DisplayPort 1.2

2 × HDMI 2.0

USB Hub 4-port USB 3.0 hub Stand Swivel: 30° ±2° °

Tilt: 3.5° ±1.5° ~ 21.5° ±1.5° °

Height: 130mm Audio headphone output Launch Price £399 £499

