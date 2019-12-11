AOC Reveals Two 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitors: Up to 144 Hz & FreeSync

AOC Reveals Two 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitors: Up to 144 Hz & FreeSyncby Anton Shilov on December 11, 2019 8:00 AM EST
AOC has introduced a set of new ultra-wide curved monitors aimed at the mid-range gaming market.The new CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors are based on 34-inch VA panels that feature an aggressive 1500R curvature as well as a 21:9 aspect ratio. The displays offer a 3440×1440 resolution, 300 nits max brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 1 ms MPRT response time, and a 100 Hz or 144 Hz maximum refresh rate. The LCDs support AMD’s FreeSync technology with ranges between 30 Hz and 100 Hz/144 Hz for the G2 and G2X models, respectively.
To make overall gaming experience a bit more comfortable, AOC’s CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors support Game Color mode that optimizes saturation for improved grey levels and image detail, as well as Dial Point crosshairs for easier aiming.
Typical for gaming monitors, AOC’s CU34G2 and CU34G2X feature multiple inputs to connect to multiple devices, offering one DisplayPort 1.2 input and as well as two HDMI 1.4/2.0 ports. In addition, the devices have a quad-port USB 3.0 hub and a headphone output. And, despite being aimed at the mid-range market, the new displays also feature an adjustable stand that can regulate height, tilt, and swivel.
AOC will start sales of its CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors in the UK starting in January, 2020. The 100 Hz model will cost £399, whereas the 144 Hz SKU will be priced at £499. MSRPs for the US haven't been announced, but judging from the UK prices they should land around $450 and $550, respectively.
|AOC's 34-Inch Curved Gaming Displays
|CU34G2
|CU34G2X
|Panel
|34" VA
|Native Resolution
|3440 × 1440
|Brightness
|300 cd/m² typical
|Contrast
|3000:1
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|100 Hz
|144 Hz
|Variable Refresh Rate
|AMD FreeSync
30 Hz ~ 100 Hz
|AMD FreeSync
30 Hz ~ 144 Hz
|Response Time
|1 ms MPRT
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Curvature
|1500R
|Pixel Pitch
|0.233 mm
|Pixel Density
|110 ppi
|Anti-Glare Coating
|?
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort 1.2
2 × HDMI 1.4
|1 × DisplayPort 1.2
2 × HDMI 2.0
|USB Hub
|4-port USB 3.0 hub
|Stand
|Swivel: 30° ±2° °
Tilt: 3.5° ±1.5° ~ 21.5° ±1.5° °
Height: 130mm
|Audio
|headphone output
|Launch Price
|£399
|£499
hanselltc - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - linkNot gonna lie, 100 euro for a newer version of HDMI and 44 hz is hefty. They had to upgrade the signal processing interally to deal with the added bandwidth? Does this work with DSC? Reply
fackamato - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - linkWhat is DSC? Reply
DanNeely - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - linkDisplay Stream Compression. It's an ~2:1 compression system that should be visually lossless that's been part of DisplayPort since v1.2; but AFAIK hasn't ever actually been used. Reply
DanNeely - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - linkv1.4 *sigh* Reply
romrunning - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - linkEchoing comments made many times - if only Anandtech had a proper comment-editing system. Reply
lilkwarrior - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkNewer version of Displayport? It doesn't have DP 2.0 (nothing won't till late next year) nor modern HDMI 2.1.
This device is for low-budget gamers who won't afford the R&D costs & modern I/O of Thunderbolt 3, USB4, HDMI 2.1 + at least a more competent HDR rating.
What's the point of using DSC on an extremely low-end monitor like these two? Reply
FATCamaro - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link1500R is too curved. Stupid. Reply
GreenReaper - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - linkSo bend it back to your liking. At least you know it can bend that far. Reply
GreenReaper - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - linkMy original thought:
No Wide Colour Gamut == No Sale. I want my games to look great as well as play great.
However, looking at the specifications, it appears to support:
"Color SRGB coverage: 124" (124%?) and "Adobe RGB Coverage (%): 92"
Still claims 16.7 million colours; either that spec is wrong (perhaps using FRC to achieve 10-bit colour) or it's really just 8-bit from the video card perspective but uses a wider gamut than sRGB. Reply
GreenReaper - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - linkHere's the specifications I'm looking at: https://eu.aoc.com/en/gaming-monitors/cu34g2-bk/sp... Reply