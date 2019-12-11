ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
AOC Reveals Two 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitors: Up to 144 Hz & FreeSync

 by Anton Shilov on December 11, 2019 8:00 AM EST
AOC has introduced a set of new ultra-wide curved monitors aimed at the mid-range gaming market.The new CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors are based on 34-inch VA panels that feature an aggressive 1500R curvature as well as a 21:9 aspect ratio. The displays offer a 3440×1440 resolution, 300 nits max brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 1 ms MPRT response time, and a 100 Hz or 144 Hz maximum refresh rate. The LCDs support AMD’s FreeSync technology with ranges between 30 Hz and 100 Hz/144 Hz for the G2 and G2X models, respectively.

To make overall gaming experience a bit more comfortable, AOC’s CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors support Game Color mode that optimizes saturation for improved grey levels and image detail, as well as Dial Point crosshairs for easier aiming.

Typical for gaming monitors, AOC’s CU34G2 and CU34G2X feature multiple inputs to connect to multiple devices, offering one DisplayPort 1.2 input and as well as two HDMI 1.4/2.0 ports. In addition, the devices have a quad-port USB 3.0 hub and a headphone output. And, despite being aimed at the mid-range market, the new displays also feature an adjustable stand that can regulate height, tilt, and swivel.

AOC will start sales of its CU34G2 and CU34G2X monitors in the UK starting in January, 2020. The 100 Hz model will cost £399, whereas the 144 Hz SKU will be priced at £499. MSRPs for the US haven't been announced, but judging from the UK prices they should land around $450 and $550, respectively.

AOC's 34-Inch Curved Gaming Displays
  CU34G2 CU34G2X
Panel 34" VA
Native Resolution 3440 × 1440
Brightness 300 cd/m² typical
Contrast 3000:1
Maximum Refresh Rate 100 Hz 144 Hz
Variable Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync
30 Hz ~ 100 Hz		 AMD FreeSync
30 Hz ~ 144 Hz
Response Time 1 ms MPRT
Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
Curvature 1500R
Pixel Pitch 0.233 mm
Pixel Density 110 ppi
Anti-Glare Coating ?  
Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.2
2 × HDMI 1.4		 1 × DisplayPort 1.2
2 × HDMI 2.0
USB Hub 4-port USB 3.0 hub
Stand Swivel: 30° ±2° °
Tilt: 3.5° ±1.5° ~ 21.5° ±1.5° °
Height: 130mm
Audio headphone output
Launch Price £399 £499

Source: AOC

  • hanselltc - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    Not gonna lie, 100 euro for a newer version of HDMI and 44 hz is hefty. They had to upgrade the signal processing interally to deal with the added bandwidth? Does this work with DSC? Reply

  • fackamato - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    What is DSC? Reply

  • DanNeely - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    Display Stream Compression. It's an ~2:1 compression system that should be visually lossless that's been part of DisplayPort since v1.2; but AFAIK hasn't ever actually been used. Reply

  • DanNeely - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    v1.4 *sigh* Reply

  • romrunning - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    Echoing comments made many times - if only Anandtech had a proper comment-editing system. Reply

  • lilkwarrior - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - link

    Newer version of Displayport? It doesn't have DP 2.0 (nothing won't till late next year) nor modern HDMI 2.1.

    This device is for low-budget gamers who won't afford the R&D costs & modern I/O of Thunderbolt 3, USB4, HDMI 2.1 + at least a more competent HDR rating.

    What's the point of using DSC on an extremely low-end monitor like these two?     Reply

  • FATCamaro - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    1500R is too curved. Stupid. Reply

  • GreenReaper - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    So bend it back to your liking. At least you know it can bend that far. Reply

  • GreenReaper - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    My original thought:
    No Wide Colour Gamut == No Sale. I want my games to look great as well as play great.

    However, looking at the specifications, it appears to support:
    "Color SRGB coverage: 124" (124%?) and "Adobe RGB Coverage (%): 92"

    Still claims 16.7 million colours; either that spec is wrong (perhaps using FRC to achieve 10-bit colour) or it's really just 8-bit from the video card perspective but uses a wider gamut than sRGB.     Reply

  • GreenReaper - Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - link

    Here's the specifications I'm looking at: https://eu.aoc.com/en/gaming-monitors/cu34g2-bk/sp... Reply
