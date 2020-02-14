SMART Modular Reveals 32 GB DDR4-3200 Low Profile Mini-DIMMs for Extreme Environments

SMART Modular has unveiled a new lineup of 32 GB Mini-DIMMs for extreme environments, such as industrial or telecommunication applications. The new high-density modules come in ULP (Ultra Low Profile) as well as VLP (Very Low Profile) heights and are rated for speeds up to DDR4-3200.

SMART’s DDR4-3200 32 GB Mini-DIMMs are based on 16 Gb memory chips (from an unknown supplier) and utilize a custom-designed PCB with conformal coating and anti-sulfur resistors, which is designed to protect against toxic environments as well as vibration. Depending on the target application, SMART provides the high-density 32 GB Mini-DIMMs with unbuffered or registered ECC options.

The manufacturer offers its industrial 32 GB Mini-DIMMs in ULP height (17.78 mm) and VLP height (18.75 mm). Mini-DIMMs are JEDEC-standard modules with more power and ground pins compared to regular SO-DIMMs for client and server systems. Such modules are supported by special connectors from Foxconn and Molex, and feature an advanced latching mechanism that allows Mini-DIMMs to be installed at uncommon angles.

The key differentiator for these industrial DIMMs is their supported temperature range; SMART’s Mini-DIMM modules are designed (and tested) to operate temperatures ranging from -40°C and +85°C. And while those temperatures are on the extreme side by human standards, telecom and networking equipment is commonly installed in rather unimaginable (and uncontrolled) places where these temperatures will occur. Meanwhile, the company is also offering 32 GB Mini-DIMMs for commercial applications, which support a less extreme temperature range of between 0°C and +70°C.

SMART’s DDR4-3200 32 GB Mini-DIMMs in ULP and VLP heights are available from SMART Modular in the near future.

Source: SMART Modular