SK hynix Platinum P51 Gen5 SSD with 238L NAND Spotted at GTC

SK hynix is set to unveil their first Gen5 consumer NVMe SSD lineup shortly, based on the products at display in their GTC 2024 booth. The Platinum P51 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD will take over flagship duties from the Platinum P41 that has been serving the market for more than a year.

Similar to the Gold P31 and the Platinum P41, the Platinum P51 also uses an in-house SSD controller. The key updates are the move to PCIe Gen5 and the use of SK hynix's 238L TLC NAND. Other details are scarce, and we have reached out for additional information.

SK hynix Platinum P51 Gen5 NVMe SSD Specifications Capacity 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB Controller SK hynix In-House NAND Flash SK hynix 238L 3D TLC NAND at ?? MT/s ('4D' with CMOS circuitry under the NAND as per SK hynix marketing) Form-Factor, Interface M.2-2280, PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 Sequential Read 13500 MB/s ?? Sequential Write 11500 MB/s ?? Random Read IOPS ?? Random Write IOPS ?? SLC Caching Yes TCG Opal Encryption ?? Warranty ?? Write Endurance ?? TBW

Only the peak sequential access numbers were available at the GTC booth, indicating that the drive's firmware is still undergoing tweaks. It is also unclear how these numbers are going to vary based on capacity. Availability and pricing are also not public yet.

This is a significant launch for the Gen5 consumer SSD market, where the number of available options are quite limited. The Phison E26 controller and Micron's B58R NAND combination is already in its second generation (with the NAND operating at 2400 MT/s in the newest avatar), but other vertically integrated vendors such as Samsung, Western Digital / Kioxia, and SK hynix (till now) are focusing more on the Gen4 market which has much higher adoption.

We will update the piece with additional information once the specifications are officially available.