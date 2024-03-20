ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
SK hynix Platinum P51 Gen5 SSD with 238L NAND Spotted at GTC

 by Ganesh T S on March 19, 2024 9:45 PM EST
SK hynix is set to unveil their first Gen5 consumer NVMe SSD lineup shortly, based on the products at display in their GTC 2024 booth. The Platinum P51 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD will take over flagship duties from the Platinum P41 that has been serving the market for more than a year.

Similar to the Gold P31 and the Platinum P41, the Platinum P51 also uses an in-house SSD controller. The key updates are the move to PCIe Gen5 and the use of SK hynix's 238L TLC NAND. Other details are scarce, and we have reached out for additional information.

SK hynix Platinum P51 Gen5 NVMe SSD Specifications
Capacity 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB
Controller SK hynix In-House
NAND Flash SK hynix 238L 3D TLC NAND at ?? MT/s ('4D' with CMOS circuitry under the NAND as per SK hynix marketing)
Form-Factor, Interface M.2-2280, PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0
Sequential Read 13500 MB/s ??
Sequential Write 11500 MB/s ??
Random Read IOPS ??
Random Write IOPS ??
SLC Caching Yes
TCG Opal Encryption ??
Warranty ??
Write Endurance ?? TBW
?? DWPD		 ?? TBW
?? DWPD		 ?? TBW
?? DWPD

Only the peak sequential access numbers were available at the GTC booth, indicating that the drive's firmware is still undergoing tweaks. It is also unclear how these numbers are going to vary based on capacity. Availability and pricing are also not public yet.

This is a significant launch for the Gen5 consumer SSD market, where the number of available options are quite limited. The Phison E26 controller and Micron's B58R NAND combination is already in its second generation (with the NAND operating at 2400 MT/s in the newest avatar), but other vertically integrated vendors such as Samsung, Western Digital / Kioxia, and SK hynix (till now) are focusing more on the Gen4 market which has much higher adoption.

We will update the piece with additional information once the specifications are officially available.

3 Comments

  • MDD1963 - Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - link

    Great list of full details/specs! Impressive! Reply

  • Samus - Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - link

    I thought the P44 replaced the P41, and Hynix storage branding was being shelved in favor of the Solidigm merger between Hynix and Intel Storage...are they having second thoughts about spinning off into a new brand or is Hynix going to continue being the OEM brand (like Micron\Crucial) Reply

  • nandnandnand - Wednesday, March 20, 2024 - link

    I hope we continue to see TLC NAND in the future. Reply
