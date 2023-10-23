The Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 750W PSU Review: Mid-Range 750W PSU With 12VHPWR

Thermaltake is a company based in Taiwan that specializes in designing and manufacturing computer hardware components and accessories. Established in 1999, the company's product range includes thermal solutions such as CPU coolers and cases and power supply units, keyboards, and mice. Thermaltake operates globally and has a presence in multiple markets, serving a customer base that ranges from casual computer users to hardware enthusiasts. The company's products are subject to various industry certifications and standards.

Known for its diverse portfolio, ranging from cases and coolers to power supply units (PSUs), the company has a reputation for merging aesthetics with functionality. Among the lineup of their power supplies, the Toughpower GF A3 750W PSU stands as a prominent offering aimed at enthusiasts who demand a balanced mix of reliability, performance, and energy efficiency.

As PSUs are the backbone of any computing system, providing stable and efficient power is paramount. Thermaltake's Toughpower GF A3 750W PSU aims to do just that while adding modularity and aesthetic appeal into the mix. It is designed to target the bulk of advanced PC builders, which means it will also have to compete against myriads of similar products for a piece of that saturated market pie. In this review, we will dissect this power supply's features, performance, and overall value proposition to determine whether it meets modern PC builds' demands.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3

Power specifications ( Rated @ 45 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 62.5A 3A 0.3A 100W 750W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 750 W AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz MSRP $98 - Currently $91 at Amazon

Packaging and Bundle

The Thermaltake GF A3 750W PSU arrived encased in a cardboard box of substantial thickness with a minimalist yet elegant external aesthetic. The essential features of the power supply unit are presented clearly on the box's exterior. The unit is securely enveloped inside the box in high-density packaging foam, providing ample protection against potential transit damages.

The accessory bundle accompanying the Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 750W is basic but functional, consisting solely of the indispensable AC power cable, mounting screws, and a modest assortment of cable ties. Given the market segment this unit targets, including cable ties is a practical touch rather than an added luxury.

As the Toughpower GF A3 750W is a fully modular unit, a bundle of cables is supplied in a separate bag. All the cables are black, and most are made of flat, ribbon-line wires, except the 12VHPWR cable that features the traditional nylon sleeving. Note that Thermaltake declares that the maximum wattage of the 12VHPWR connector is 300 Watts for this model.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 4 SATA - 8 Molex - 4 Floppy - 1



The Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 750W PSU

External Appearance

The external visage of the Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 750W PSU is distinctly marked by its matte black finish, lending the unit a stealthy and professional appearance. The chassis features a dashed line pattern punched on all sides, adding a layer of aesthetic complexity. With a 140 mm depth, the chassis dimensions conform to the ATX design guidelines, ensuring compatibility with ATX-compliant cases.

Electrical specifications and certification details are displayed on a sticker on the chassis's top side. Decorative stickers embellish both sides of the chassis without overwhelming the design, maintaining the unit's sleek aesthetic. There is a zero-RPM fan switch at the rear of the unit, in addition to the standard power cable receptacle and on/off switch. The connectors for the modular cables are featured at the front of the chassis. These connectors take less than half of the surface area and are situated adjacent to a printed color-coded legend.

Internal Design

Thermaltake is using one of its own fans for the cooling needs of the Toughpower GF A3 750W PSU. The TT-1225 (or BDH12025S) fan is a 120 mm model with a fluid dynamic bearing engine. It has a maximum speed of 1500 RPM.

The OEM responsible for creating the Toughpower GF A3 750W PSU is Great Wall, the designs of which we frequently find inside mainstream and high-end units as of late. We have not encountered this particular platform before. Considering the 300-watt 12VHPWR rating, it would seem that Great Wall has specifically developed it to compete in the mid-range segment of the market while providing ATX 3.0 compliance.

The filtering stage of the Toughpower GF A3 750W PSU is fair, with four Y capacitors, two X capacitors, and two filtering inductors. Two input-rectifying bridges can be found with a small heatsink sandwiched between them. Two Rubycon 420V/390μF capacitors and a reasonably large filtering inductor are the passive components of the APFC circuitry. The active components of the APFC circuit, two MOSFETs and a booster diode, share the same heatsink as the primary stage switchers.

The two inversion transistors form a typical half-bridge LLC inversion topology. The two inversion transistors are WML28N65SF2 from WAYON, a manufacturer we have only recently encountered products from. Unfortunately, once again, there are no datasheets of these particular chips to be found online.

Six transistors generate the main 12V line after the secondary side of the transformer. The transistors are the 4NA1R4C-A from Jinlibo Electronics. DC-to-DC circuits generate the 3.3V and 5V lines, all of the parts of which are installed on the main board itself. This is atypical as the vast majority of the designs have the DC-to-DC circuits on a vertical daughterboard. Advanced Power Electronics Corp supplies the four main switchers (4024GEMT) that generate the 3.3V and 5V lines, with an ANPEC APW7164 controlling each. All secondary side capacitors, polymer and electrolytic alike, are supplied by CapXon, a highly reputable Taiwanese manufacturer.