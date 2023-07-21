TSMC: 3nm Chips for Smartphones and HPCs Coming This Year

TSMC: 3nm Chips for Smartphones and HPCs Coming This Yearby Anton Shilov on July 21, 2023 4:30 PM EST
- Posted in
- Semiconductors
- TSMC
- 3nm
- N3
- N3E
While TSMC formally started mass production of chips on its N3 (3nm-class) process technology late last year, the company is set to finally ship the first revenue wafers in the current quarter. During the most recent earnings call with analysts and investors, the company said that demand for 3 nm products was steady, and that numerous designs for smartphones and high-performance applications are incoming later this year. Furthermore, N3E manufacturing node is on track for high-volume manufacturing later this year.
"We are seeing robust demand for N3 and we expect a strong ramp of N3 in the second half of this year, supported by both HPC and smartphone applications," said C.C. Wei, chief executive officer of TSMC, during the company's earnings. Call with financial analysts and investors.
Previously the company never commented on applications that use its initial N3 fabrication process, but for now it actually disclosed that devices that are in mass production are designed for smartphones as well as HPC applications, which is a vague term which TSMC uses to describe everything from handheld game consoles all the way to heavy-duty smartphone SoCs.
For customer privacy reasons, TSMC does not disclose which customers are using N3. Though historically, Apple has been TSMC's alpha client for its leading-edge process technologies, so they're the most likely candidate to be the biggest consumer of TSMC's N3 output.
TSMC's baseline N3 node (aka N3B) is an expensive technology to use. It features up to 25 EUV layers (according to China Renaissance and SemiAnalysis) with TSMC using EUV double-patterning on some of them to make for higher logic and SRAM transistor density than N5. EUV steps are expensive in general, and EUV double patterning drives those costs up further, which is why this fabrication process is only expected to be used by a handful of customers who are not as concerned about the high expenditure required.
For those who are more cost sensitive, there is N3E, which can 'only' use up to 19 EUV layers and does not use EUV double patterning. Good news is that TSMC expects to commence mass production on this node to Q4 2023.
N3E has passed qualification and achieved performance and yield target and will start volume production in the fourth quarter of this year," said Wei.
Source: TSMC
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
10 Comments
View All Comments
NextGen_Gamer - Friday, July 21, 2023 - linkGoing to be an exciting Apple event later in September with the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC :) Reply
Dante Verizon - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkI can't even imagine why anyone cares. 20% gain on synthetic benches, useless AI and such... Yeah, Huge Win Reply
Zoolook - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkWhile the SoCs undoubtedly will be high performers, the most interesting thing nowadays with moving to a new node isn't about absolute performance but increased efficiency, you can do more with the same energy. Reply
brucethemoose - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkIf they shipped with 32GB of RAM, I would.
That is enough for Llama 70B. Reply
tipoo - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkWeelll, I sorta do for a different reason than peak performance, iPhones may have a screen boost mode in the sun now, but they still quickly dim the screen and then start throttling the SoC in the sun, I hope 3nm and the new shrunk display driver help with both things.
Also - the rarer RAM jumps from Apple phones are a bigger deal in my experience than the year to year chip upgrades, 8GB should be a nice upgrade. Reply
GC2:CS - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkA17 should rather be great if Apple wants to compete with what intel and AMD is cooking at 3nm Reply
tipoo - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkThe lead of the last decade since A7 seems to be the smallest it's ever been, with SD8 gen 2 being pretty close on CPU and actually leading on GPU (plus having hw rt on it, its use in phones being questionable but should be good for M3) compared to A16, so I do wonder if having the lions run on N3 will let Apple leap out ahead again with a significant increase in per core performance. I wonder if they'll also ever move past 2+4 on phones.
Excited to see M3 though, that's probably the MBA I'll get. Reply
PeachNCream - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkIs this actually 3nm or are we talking more like wrapped in air quotes with a little star next to it that points to a disclaimer about how its not really a 3nm process? Reply
tipoo - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkThis is a real generational jump in node, not like 4nm really being 5nm warmed over. N3E being different than N3B doesn't change this. Reply
TomWomack - Saturday, July 22, 2023 - linkThe air quotes have been there for a very long time; the "3nm process" has a metal pitch of 24nm and a gate pitch of 48nm, whilst a 45nm process had a metal and gate pitch both of 160nm, and TSMC 16FF has a metal pitch of 70nm and a gate pitch of 90nm. Reply