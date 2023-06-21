Intel to Spend Tens of Billions on New Fabs in Germany and Israel

Intel to Spend Tens of Billions on New Fabs in Germany and Israelby Anton Shilov on June 21, 2023 7:00 AM EST
Intel is spending tens of billions of dollars on new fabs in Arizona and Oregon, but the company's ambitions certainly do not end in the U.S. This month the company revealed its finalized plans for new production capacities in Europe and Middle East with intentions to invest over $50 billion.
Intel's new 'Silicon Junction' site near Magdeburg, Germany, will accommodate at two fabs and will initially cost €30 billion. The manufacturing facilities will make chips on an 'Angstrom-era' node, though Intel does not disclose which one for now. The only thing that the company reveals for now is that the production node will be more advanced than the one Intel envisioned for the fab originally, which can point to nodes that are more advanced than Intel 20A and Intel 18A. The property needed for this upcoming project was purchased by Intel in November 2022. After the European Union greenlights the incentive package, the first fab will be up and running within four to five years, Intel claims.
Intel disclosed original plans for a chip plant near Magdeburg, Germany, in early 2022. Back then, the fab was estimated to cost $18.7 billion, and the German government agreed to provide $7.2 billion in state aid. However, Intel later chose to broaden the project's scope, intending to construct a bigger and more technologically advanced plant with total investments amounting to $31.675 billion (€30 billion). This expansion necessitated additional subsidies, leading to prolonged negotiations between Intel and the German authorities. Finally, a revised agreement was reached this week, granting Intel €10 billion ($10.91 billion) in government aid for the construction of the new fab.
Alongside developing a brand new fab complex in Germany, Intel has plans to extend its site in Kiryat Gat, Israel. The CPU giant is slated to invest some $25 billion into constructing and equipping this new Israeli fab, as reported by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister. This signifies the most substantial foreign investment ever received by Israel.
The new Kiryat Gat facility is set to start production in 2027 and is expected to operate until at least 2035, which, according to the Israeli Finance Ministry, should create thousands of well-paid jobs. Under the terms of this deal, Intel will see its tax rate increase from the present 5% to 7.5%.
Building new fabs in will significantly increase Intel's manufacturing capacities available for its own products and for chips designed by clients of its Intel Foundry Services unit. In addition to advanced chip production facilities in Germany and Ireland, the company will also construct a new advanced packaging facility near Wroclaw, Poland, which will allow Intel to build and package chips entirely in Europe instead of bringing them to Asia for packaging.
This new advanced packaging facility near Wroclaw, Poland, is projected to fulfill the critical need for assembly and testing capacity that Intel foresees by 2027. The company plans to invest up to $4.6 billion into the project, designed to allow for future expansion. Upon completion, it is expected to employ about 2,000 staff members.
rUmX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkWhy is Intel building new fabs when they should be investing more into their design teams? They are getting stomped all over by smaller fabless AMD. I have been building computers for almost 3 decades and I have never witnessed such a huge leap in performance since 2017. I do video production for a living, and my newest 7950x processor is 8-10x faster than my old 2600K from 11 years ago! Thanks to AMD we have gained a ton of processing power for consumers since 2017! Without that we'd be paying an arm and a leg for lowly HEDT processors from Intel. (But not gonna lie AMDs Threadripper 64 core CPUs do cost an arm and a leg, but at least they are available. Intel at most never offered more than 18 cores IIRC on HEDT) Reply
GreenReaper - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkPeople want local production and it de-risks in case there's war over Taiwan. That's probably part of the reason that a lot of military hardware is moving towards California recently, too. Reply
dontlistentome - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkExactly this. Intel are de-risking by fabbing elsewhere and fabbing for others. Reply
rUmX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkWithout going into politics, but why Israel when they're like in a endless war with Palestine? Reply
dontlistentome - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkA pool of very, very smart people. Good infrastructure. Willing government. Reply
sheh - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkAlso the long-established Intel history there probably carries some momentum.
And not sure if the occasional scuffles affect Intel's actual operations much. Reply
Eliadbu - Thursday, June 22, 2023 - linkExisting talent over years of operation and probably they satisfied with fab operation. Conflicts have not impacted the operations in any significant way. Reply
justxme - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linksteady supply chain and quality control, that´s why large OEMs stay with INTEL. Reply
phr3dly - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkAMD vs Intel is an interesting battle, but comparing your "newest" processor to your 11-year-old processor is ludicrous beyond belief. The processor in your watch is probably faster than your 11 year old 2600K. Reply
rUmX - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 - linkYou're probably right about that. What I was referring to was the stagnation that Intel did from Sandy Bridge All the way to Kaby Lake, only offering 4 cores max for many generations and tiny IPC improvements until AMD brough on 8 cores. Intel could have offered more than 4, but they chose not to and relegated that to their HEDT offerings charging $1000+ for more than 6 cores. Reply