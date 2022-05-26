Computex 2022: TeamGroup Announces T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6600 CL34 and DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory

Memory vendor TeamGroup has announced two new T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory kits during Computex 2022, being held in Taipei, Taiwan. This includes a high-frequency kit clocked to DDR5-6600 with a latency of CL34, as well as a low-latency kit operating at DDR5-6000 CL30. Both will be available in black or white and come with RGB LEDs.

Intel was the first company to introduce DDR5 memory to the desktop market in November 2021 with its 12th Gen Core series of processors. During its keynote at Computex, AMD announced that its latest Ryzen 7000 processors, due in the fall, will also support DDR5 memory, among many other interesting features. We did test how well DDR5 memory scales on Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake platform, and there is merit to using both high-frequency and low latencies to maximize performance.

TeamGroup intends to add two new speed grades of its T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory, one with DDR5-6600 CL34 specifications and one with DDR5-6000 CL30. Both variants will be available in 32 GB kits (2 x 16 GB), with options including a striking white or subtle black heatsink. Both color schemes include an RGB-enabled lightbar with a 120° angle with smart RGB customization control. TeamGroup states that it uses carefully selected memory ICs, but they don't specify which manufacturer's DRAM the kits will be using.

The TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6600 CL34 and DDR5-6000 CL30 are expected to hit retail shelves in July, but we currently don't have any details on pricing.

Source: TeamGroup